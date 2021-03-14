Area boys and girls basketball and hockey teams had their seeds and matchups for their respective section playoffs.
In Boys basketball, Pierz earned the No. 6 seed in Section 7AA, and will host No. 11 Virginia, Wednesday at 6 p.m. In Section 6AA, Royalton earned the No. 11 and will travel to No. 6 Osakis at 7 p.m., Thursday, and Holdingford plays in a play-in game for the No. 16 seed against Maple Lake, Monday. The winner will go on to take on top seed Melrose, Thursday. In east half of Section 5A, Swanville earned the No. 7 seed and host No. 10 Onamia, Monday. The winner will travel to Upsala to take on the No. 2 seed Upsala, Thursday. Finally, Little Falls is the No. 7 seed in Section 8-3A, and travel to No. 2 Sauk Rapids-Rice, Thursday.
In girls basketball, No. 4 Holdingford hosts No. 13 Royalton at 7 p.m., Tuesday in the Section 6AA playoffs. Pierz earned the No. 5 seed in that section, and host No. 12 Rush City at 7 p.m., Tuesday. In Section 8-3A, Little Falls earned the No. 5 seed and travel to play No. 4 Sartell at 7 p.m., Thursday. Seed in Section 5A had not been announced by the time this article posted.
Finally, in hockey action, the Little Falls Flyers earned the top seed in Section 6A and received a bye in the first round. The Flyers will host the winner of Prairie Centre and Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m., Friday. In Section 8AA, the Brainerd-Little Falls earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Sartell-Sauk Rapids at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Brainerd.
