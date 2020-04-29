Brad Vold, director of Morrison County Public Health and Social Services, said he was notified last night that Morrison County has two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus. This brings the county's number to three cases.
The two people who tested positive include a teenager and a person in their 40s. Both are quarantined in their own home. These numbers will be added to the state's COVID-19 website later today.
CHI St. Gabriel's Hospital announced Friday, April 24, that it would be expanding its testing, although it is not known where these residents were tested. Vold said he is not given that information when he is informed of new cases.
Symptoms of COVID can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
If you develop any of these for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
