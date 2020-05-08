A Morrison County resident in their 50s was reported as having tested positive for COVID-19 today.
This makes 13 cases in the county so far.
The resident is quarantined in their home at this time.
We know these are trying times for everyone and accurate, timely information is important for you and your family. As part of our ongoing coverage of COVID-19, we have created this page that allows you to see all the stories that have been posted to date. Read more
