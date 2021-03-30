Morrison County Public Health has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Health that multiple cases of the variant strain B.1.1.7. of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been identified in the county.
Morrison County is seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases. Statewide, as well as locally, case rates are being driven up by variants of the COVID-19 virus, as well as not adhering to prevention methods.
Variants have been identified in Minnesota, and it is safe to assume that it is possible to be exposed to a variant anywhere in the state.
The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in Morrison County. This variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in fall 2020 and was detected in the United States at the end of December 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variant B.1.1.7 spreads more easily and quickly in other variants and may be associated with increased risk of death.
Gatherings continue to increase risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Morrison County Public Health urges everyone to make safer choices when gathering by limiting the number of people at the gathering, gather outdoors when possible and wearing masks if not everyone in the group has been fully vaccinated.
"Protect yourself and your community by social distancing six feet from others, wearing a face mask, washing your hands often, staying home from work, school, and/or social gatherings when you are feeling sick and getting tested," read the statement from Morrison County Public Health.
The statement also said it is critical to get vaccinated when you have the opportunity. As of March 30, all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Minnesota Department of Health has directed providers, including Morrison County Public Health, to prioritize vaccine appointments for people most at risk of getting COVID-19, or those who could develop severe illness if infected. This includes older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions and those in essential jobs.
To find a vaccine near you, please utilize the Vaccine Connector Tool at vaccineconnector.mn.gov. If you are unable to register online, call your local healthcare provider, pharmacy, or Morrison County Public Health.
For the most up to date information on COVID-19 and variants, please visit the Minnesota Department of Health website or CDC COVID-19 website. For local information, please visit Morrison County’s COVID-19 webpage. You can also call Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664.
