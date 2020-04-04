With travel restrictions and stay at home orders in place, people are looking for more ways to keep busy and stay connected. Now that summer is nearing and there is no definitive end date for coronavirus precautions, travelers may be rethinking summer plans or canceling pre-scheduled trips.
Tourist destinations have set up live feeds so people can take a trip without ever leaving the safety of their sanitized homes. In the mood for Italy? Australia? Brazil? Japan? If a destination isn’t on the agenda there are even live feeds at zoos and aquariums.
View all destination livefeeds here, or continue on for some inspiration, including museum tours and virtual animal encounters. Click any highlighted word or bold title to go straight to a livestream.
Market square, Bruges, Belgium
Now a modern space for shopping, restaurants and farmers markets, the square was historically the stage for medieval festivals, tournaments and even executions. View the Belfry Bell Tower, originally built in 1240 and rebuilt after a fire in 1483, the tower is a prominent symbol of Bruges. Also in sight are statues of Jan Breydel and Pieter de Coninck, two activists in the war against the French in the early 1300s. Just seven hours ahead of CST viewers, take a late lunch around 1:30 pm to catch the early April sunset.
On an island south of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea, Malta is the tenth smallest country in the world by area and the fifth most densely populated. Get a taste of the city and the sea, watching boats rock in the bay as cars speed by on the road above. Another CST 1:30 p.m. lunchtime sunset, Malta is seven hours ahead.
A stunning beach view from the Queens Hotel, the Brighton Pier has been acknowledged by Brits as the finest pier ever built. The original pier was built in the early 1800s and has been destroyed and rebuilt several times since, with the final model, built in 1899, still standing today. Just across the Atlantic, Brighton is six hours ahead of CST. April sunset is just around 1:30 p.m. for those in the Midwest.
Tsavo East National Park, Kenya, Africa
This feed might require a little patience or a little luck. Placed at a watering hole on the Savannah, the area has recorded sightings of over 500 bird species including land mammals like elephants, zebras, water buffalo, big cats and more. Kenya is eight hours ahead of the CST. Sunset in this African park is around 10:30 a.m. for CST residents.
Catch a wave at Alona beach on this east Asian island. The popular snorkeling and diving location often has sunny skies and 80 degree weather in April. The beach is said to be named after Filipino actress Alona Alegre, loved by locals as she was filming scenes on the beach in the 1970s. Since the island is over a day ahead of CST residents, 13 hours to be exact, catch the sunrise or day time activity by viewing the livestream after 3:30 p.m. CST.
Museum Tours
Google Arts and Culture compiled hundreds of virtual museum tours from around the world, step into palace's or teleport to the top of the Eiffel Tower without bumping elbows against fellow travelers.
Located in Vienna, the Schönbrunn Palace draws millions of visitors each year. The 1,441 room palace was frequented by Mozart, Napoleon and was a summer paradise for Marie Antoinette before reigning as the last queen of France. Visitors can see up to 40 rooms featuring meticulously painted ceilings, extravagant chandeliers and vast art collections.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City
The normally bustling streets of New York City and crowded tourist destinations may not be for everyone, so why not take a personal after hours tour? Start the tour with the Temple of Dendur, an Egyptian temple built in the first century B.C.. Go on to see original Christian Dior gowns, weapons and armor from around the world, centuries of artwork and numerous ancient artifacts.
Once a home to the Brazilian Imperial family, the museum now holds 300,000 artifacts. Awe at the Imperial crown with its 639 diamonds, the original hardwood flooring, historical instruments or browse the hundreds of other personal items of the royal family. The museum is also home to thousands of books and documents, many of which are available to download from their website.
While not technically a museum, the Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1888 is a 1,000 foot piece of history. Catch a bird’s eye view of Paris and see popular site like the Arc de Triomphe, Champ de Mars, the Seine River and Notre Dame.
Other interesting museum visits include: National Museum of Korea, Seoul, Museo Frida Kahlo, Mexico, The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands and The State Hermitage Museum, Saint-Peterburg, Russia.
Craving some animal interaction?
Gaze at the slow moving jelly fish, diving penguins or the eerie shark tank in California's Aquarium of the Pacific. Check out livefeeds right in Minnesota, visiting wolves at the International Wolf Center in Ely or the DNR eagle cam featuring a spring hatchling.
