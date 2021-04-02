To the Editor:
As many know, John Maynard Keynes and Franklin Roosevelt provided strong government leadership in spending public money that brought us out of a recession 80-some years back. The business community was unable to accomplish that by itself, having suffered a stock market crash. I strongly support prudent ways to achieve business success, particularly with social distancing and the wearing of a mask as advisable.
Clearly there were lapses in public leadership in preventing the current pandemic, including the denial of the value of these public health measures. Indeed, that cost lives that might have been saved, which points to the value of preserving human life, which I strongly support.
Bipartisan measures like expanded tax credits and refundable fees are actions that could make a difference. Actions by local units for loans to continue thriving local businesses are examples of public-private cooperation which appeal beyond one’s politics.
Reactionary hyperbole may be catchy, and cooperation wins over hyper-rugged individualism, as we saw this past November nationally. We can schedule ourselves for vaccination thanks to strong federal cooperation, and practice public health measures till herd immunity is closer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.