Robert Allen Anderson, 46, Coon Rapids, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 23 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for a conviction of felony domestic assault
On May 22, 2019, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault. In a statement given to deputies while at the hospital — where she was being treated for injuries sustained in the assault — the victim said Anderson had showed up at her residence, but she asked him to leave because he was drunk. He then pulled out a knife, held it to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her. He also “twisted her neck” and punched her in the face multiple times.
Initially, law enforcement was unable to locate Anderson. They eventually found his vehicle in a swamp about six miles west of Genola.
Once found, Anderson did not immediately cooperate with law enforcement and force was needed to subdue him. Law enforcement found a knife inside of his vehicle.
Anderson had previous convictions of fifth degree assault and violation of an order for protection against him.
