‘Cooking with Neighbors’ brings people together

Wanting to make a difference in the community, members of the Purple Carrot, Sprout and the Farmer’s Market came together for “Cooking with Neighbors,” March 11-12.
Susie Prosapio with Purple Carrot said the idea was to use some of the frozen foods Sprout had available from last year’s harvest, all locally grown, to provide a frozen meal people could easily heat up at home.
On the morning of March 11, more than 200 egg bake meals were made with each meal serving four people. In the afternoon, they made squash soup from about 160 pounds of squash Sprout staff had previously processed and frozen, said Arlene Jones with Sprout.
“It’s an effort to utilize these commodities because our winter CSA (community-support agriculture) is over and to work corroboratively with these three agencies to support our community and our neighbors in need,” Jones said.
The following day, once the meals had frozen overnight, a youth group from one of the local churches came and helped pack the meals. The meals were then delivered to the Morrison County Food Shelf with some going to Oasis Central Minnesota, which gave them to some of their clients. The First United Church in Little Falls distributed some, as well, Prosapio said.
Sprout, the Purple Carrot and the Farmers Market members hope that the “Cooking with Neighbors” event will inspire other organizations to utilize Sprout’s commercial kitchen to make frozen meals to give to the local food shelf.
When preparing food that will be given to the public, it has to be done in a commercial kitchen with someone who is licensed and can be the person in charge. For the first “Cooking with Neighbors” event, Cynthia Johnson with the Purple Carrot was that person, as she has a food manager certificate from the Minnesota Department of Health, Jones said.
“We are the only shared use licensed kitchen in Central Minnesota that’s available for people to rent or for people to come together and do events like this,” Jones said.
The commercial kitchen and other space Sprout has available for rent is used frequently by different organizations, private parties and more. Jones said that if there is a non-profit organization that would like to benefit the community by making frozen meals, essentially holding another “Cooking with Neighbors” event, the cost for renting the commercial kitchen would be waived.
While Sprout had the majority of the ingredients needed for making the meals, there were other costs involved, such as for the containers the meals were frozen in, labels and more. However, that cost was covered through the two $250 grants the “Cooking with Neighbors” event received from Thrivent Financial. All of the labor was volunteer driven, Jones said.
Because there are some costs involved, Jones said that the three collaborators of the first “Cooking with Neighbors” event will need to raise funds to cover the cost for future events.
For many people, volunteering meant a whole lot more than just dedicating time to do something good for others. It is a fun way to socialize with others — something many people felt and missed during the COVID pandemic, said Thomas Stoy, who volunteered and cracked 134 eggs with volunteer Maggie Johnson.
Maggie, who is newly retired, volunteered at the event with her husband, Jaymie.
“There haven’t been a lot of things that we have both done together, so it was nice to be able to do some things together,” she said.
For Bea Britz with the Purple Carrot, the event was a way to reconnect with the world again after her husband, Larry, died Nov. 14, 2021.
“It was very wonderful. I haven’t been out much since my husband died, so coming out today was kind of my first experience,” she said.
Britz said she and Larry joined the Purple Carrot in 2016 and had gone to a few events here and there. Now, after volunteering at the “Cooking with Neighbors” event, Britz said she anticipates that she will do a lot more volunteering. It is a great way to connect with the community, she said.
Although a frozen meal may seem like a small gesture in itself, Jones said it can make a huge difference in an individual’s or family’s life. As the meals are given to people who are likely struggling in one way or another, it subconsciously sends the message they are not alone, that somebody cares, she said.
In many ways, it goes hand-in-hand with the subsidized CSA shares to numerous populations for years that are either grant funded or covered by funds that Sprout has raised through their annual events.
“Our signature events goes to subsidize CSA shares to people who are living and adapting to a life with mental illness, people in recovery, homebound veterans and people who have been identified through other community partners, such as Public Health or the County Attorney’s Office as food insecure, struggling in some way or another just benefit from knowing that the community does care and that there are available resources,” Jones said.
Birdie Pederson with the Farmer’s Market said she is very thankful for the collaboration between the three organizations as each organization serves the community in different ways. One through retail, another through the food hub in the CSAs and the Farmer’s Market directly from farmers to the consumer, she said.
Alex Johnson tagged along with his mom, Cynthia, to the event. He enjoys volunteering and finding different ways to give back to the community. He also recognizes that sometimes people may be hesitant to accept help for various reasons. However, he encourages people to not be shy about reaching out to available resources in the community. That’s what they are there for.
Looking back at the “Cooking with Neighbors” event, the three collaborators deem it a success. Fallon Ryan, community engagement coordinator at Sprout, said the event showed a localized and regional food system of how people can work together to source food from people who are growing it locally, cook it, and then put it back out into the community for people to enjoy.
“It shows the assets that we do have within our community in March that we are still eating. I would say 90% of what we made came from our surrounding areas and we are in the dead of winter right now, so that’s pretty impressive,” she said.
