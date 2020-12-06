Cooking and baking, a way of life for LF woman

Growing up with eight siblings, Anita O’Dell, 82, of Little Falls, learned how to cook and bake at an early age. When her older sisters moved out, she stepped up even more to help her mom, Ethel Olson.
“My mom was an excellent cook. I love to cook and would help because she worked a lot,” she said.
Although her mom never owned her own restaurant, Olson managed several restaurants in various cities across Minnesota over the years. O’Dell said that throughout her own married life, she continued to help her mom a lot. It was also a way to help put food on her own table, she said.
“I had to work or we wouldn’t have survived,” she said.
By working in the restaurant business, O’Dell learned even more about the secrets to successful and delicious cooking and baking. Not only from her mom, but also from other women who worked in the business.
“Don’t be scared to experiment and use seasonings. I didn’t grow up with a lot of seasonings, but have learned how to use them,” she said.
O’Dell said there were two cooks in the Elk River restaurant who taught her more about how to use seasonings and with what food. A couple of her favorite ways to add flavor to a dish is to include minced onions and garlic.
“If you’re making beef roast, throw in a couple of bay leaves. The flavor is so good,” she said.
She also loves to pan fry chicken.
Cooking and baking has always been a way of life for O’Dell. It has also always been important to her to know where her food came from, as well as what ingredients are in a certain meal. Now focused even more on health as she ages, knowing those things have become even more important, O’Dell said.
“I think it’s so important to know what’s in your food and some things are so much healthier for you, too,” she said.
Although O’Dell only lived on a farm for about a year in the beginning of her marriage, she has kept a garden at most places she has lived. Vegetables, fruits and meats were often canned. However, since she and her husband, Robert, moved to a small apartment in Little Falls earlier this year, the storage and freezer space for canned and frozen products has decreased significantly.
“We make our own spaghetti sauce and salsa and I also can soups, but because I don’t have the storage, this is probably my last year of canning,” she said.
Whenever O’Dell cooks or bakes, she prefers to be alone in the kitchen. However, she doesn’t mind help from her husband from time to time. Since she had her shoulder replaced, repetitive movements, such as stirring, has become challenging. O’Dell said she is very thankful for Robert’s help in the kitchen, Whenever they’re canning, they work as a team. She fills the jars and he puts the lids on.
For several years, O’Dell had her own restaurant at a resort by Gull Lake. While the customers enjoyed all of her food, O’Dell said her pan fried omelets were a favorite among many.
“Everything was homemade and not out of a box. I stayed in contact with some of the customers years after we sold,” she said.
O’Dell and her husband lived in Arkansas for many years. What initially led the couple to the state was Robert growing tired of having to shovel snow during the winters, she said. Once in Arkansas, more adventures awaited them.
During the 10 years they lived in Arkansas, O’Dell managed and was the president of a senior center where she also cooked twice a week. It didn’t take long before other seniors developed a love for her cooking. She also introduced them to new dishes they had never tasted before, such as corned beef. Shortly after she and Robert moved back to Minnesota, she received a call from the senior center. They wanted her recipe for corned beef, O’Dell said.
“That made me feel really good,” she said.
Besides selling some of the goodies she makes, O’Dell sometimes uses her cooking and baking skills to bless somebody else. During one of the recent snow storms, she made soup and brought it to a couple of her neighbors. It was a kind gesture that was well received.
One of O’Dell’s long-standing aspirations was to write a cookbook. Initially, she wanted to write it with her mom, her sisters and sisters-in-law. While one of them didn’t want to, life in general kind of gripped them all. It wasn’t until several years later, after her daughters kept encouraging her to do so, she finally took up the pen. As she doesn’t use a typewriter or a computer, O’Dell handwrote each and every one. It took her quite a time, but eventually her cookbook, “Recipes from the Heart,” was published and contains a variety of family recipes.
O’Dell encourages people to try new recipes. She enjoys reading different cookbooks. There is always something new to discover or a variation of a favorite to try. At one time, she had more than 3,000 cookbooks.
To make it easier to find recipes she likes, O’Dell often uses encouraging cards she has received over the years from friends and family members as bookmarks.
“It’s a great way to be reminded of what they wrote,” she said.
In their retirement years, O’Dell and Robert enjoy traveling. They have visited countries, such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands as well as a number of states in the U.S. They also like to spend time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“We have a blended family of 10 children, 26 grandchildren and 54 grandchildren,” she said.
Besides her passion for cooking and baking, O’Dell loves making a positive impact in children’s lives. She was a volunteer foster grandparent at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz for many years and also served on the Board of Directors for the Foster Grandparent Program in St. Cloud for 10 years.
Because of the difference she has made in many people’s lives and the unique connection she made, many students she was a foster grandparent to remain in contact with her.
Believing in the importance of an education, O’Dell returned to high school when she was 63. She had dropped out of high school when she got married at age 16, she said. However, wanting to set a good example for her grandchildren, especially her graduating grandchild, Kate, O’Dell enrolled without anyone but her husband knowing.
“I didn’t want anyone to know in case I failed,” she said.
However, O’Dell successfully received her GED in 1993. Graduating the same year is a special memory she and Kate share.
