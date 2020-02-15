Amy Lynn Cook, 31, Red Lake, was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 12.
The charges stemmed from a Nov. 28, 2019 incident, when law enforcement conducted a warrant check for Cook at a residence in Little Falls.
The officer was invited into the residence and arrested Cook as she was trying to hide in a roof ledge.
Law enforcement found a piece of folded paper that Cook dropped when being handcuffed. The paper contained a powdery substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Cook was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was credited for 195 days served in local confinement.
