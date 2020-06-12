To the Editor:

Recently I pulled out a little volume of the constitution and read the preamble. In light of the current turmoil, this one sentence statement prompted some soul searching:

“We the people” — who is included in “we”?

“In order to form a more perfect union” — what does “unity” look like?

“Establish justice” — why was the concept of justice the first element listed? What does “no justice, no peace” mean?

“Insure domestic tranquility” — is “tranquility” our defining characteristic?

“Provide for the common defense” — does defense require attacking American citizens or suspending the right to protest?

“Promote the general welfare” — does “general welfare” include everyone?

“Secure the blessings of liberty” — have the blessings of liberty been extended to all Americans?

“To ourselves and our posterity” — will the children and grandchildren have a chance at the American dream or is that chance unattainable?

In dictatorships like North Korea, China and Russia, these questions would be raised at our own peril. As in the turbulent era of the 1960s, these same questions continue to prompt us to speak out rather than refuse to think or remain silent.­

— Pamela Wolters, Little Falls

