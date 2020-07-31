Nobody has more compassion for minorities than a liberal. If you don’t believe that, just ask one. In fact, of late, anyone who strays one iota from the liberal orthodoxy is dismissed as a “racist.”
That includes any white person, such as me, who has gone through life trying to be respectful of everyone they encounter, doesn’t use the N-word ever and basically subscribes to Rodney King’s rhetorical question, “Can’t we all just get along?”
According to liberals, I am a product of white privilege. Therefore, I have no business discussing race because I only act like I belong to the human race, and not any subspecies. Because I am white, I have no way of understanding what minorities experience. I’m so clueless that I bought wholeheartedly Martin Luther King, Jr.’s aspiration, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
In some ways, the liberals may be right. I’ve never been pulled over by the highway patrol for “driving while Black.” I have been told several times where to go, but never to go back where I came from. I was lucky enough to attend and graduate from a relatively small public high school where order reigned, instead of a large, urban school where chaos was allowed to trump learning.
Nevertheless, looking through the astigmatism of my personal history, I see an historic opportunity for conservatives to win the votes of minorities, particularly Blacks. I see liberals who are only selectively compassionate, caring far more about the 250 (14 of which were unarmed last year) Blacks killed by law enforcement annually, while writing off the 10,000 other Black homicide victims in this nation as just caused by guns.
The problem with compassion is that it doesn’t necessarily change other people’s hearts, particularly when it is tied to laws that have damaging side effects. The liberals are screaming “racist” at those who are not members of the Wholly Government Church, it appears, because they don’t want anyone to notice that 55 years of following their policies has left many minority families worse off than before.
Most Minnesotans don’t know that the last time Minneapolis, for example, elected a conservative mayor was when police detective Charles Stenvig, an Independent, held the position from 1969-73 and 1976-78. They aren’t aware that the last time Republicans/conservatives had full control of state government — meaning both houses of the Legislature plus governor — was in 1970. They’ve forgotten that the last time a Republican was elected attorney general was in 1966.
For a half century, compassionate liberals have controlled the shovels digging the hole in which the death of George Floyd sparked massive rioting. They regulated housing to put the cost of home ownership out of reach of the working poor, keeping most of them in the central cities and out of the suburbs. How long are we going to allow them to continue digging before we try a different approach?
How long is this state going to find acceptable that only 35% of Black, 37% of Indigenous and 39% of Hispanic children can read at grade level, and only 28% of Black and Indigenous and 32% of Hispanic children are proficient in math? Minnesota had the highest dropout rate of all 50 states in 2016-17 for Blacks and Indigenous students, and the second highest for Hispanics. True conservatives don’t for a second believe that minority kids can’t learn. Conservatives see how the waste in human potential caused by the lack of an adequate education is contributing significantly to the racial wealth gap.
In fairness, conservatives too often look at problems from only the taxpayers’ flinty-eyed view. They need to approach the income disparity issue not, as liberals do, with more handouts, but by creating more genuine opportunity that gives minorities real hope that they can gain their fair share of the American pie. What is more racist than thinking minorities cannot compete without government assistance?
I have written before that the first political party that exorcises racism from itself — be they white supremacist Republicans or comfortably, but selectively, compassionate DFLers — can win over the state’s working classes for a generation. The message of Donald Trump almost winning the state in 2016 should have been that the arrogance of the ruling elites’ top-down solutions is providing little help to those people struggling at the bottom, regardless of race. While Trump has been an imperfect messenger, he created the lowest minority jobless rates in history. That should send a message that the liberals have been taking minorities down the wrong track, keeping them dependent on handouts.
These are issues that apply to all races, not just minorities. Conservatives believe in equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. Government handouts can be enslaving; economic independence leads to freedom. In a state where small businesses were forced to shut their doors by the governor, while big businesses were allowed to stay open, it’s time to put an end to elitist rule, and unleash the entrepreneurial spirit in the poor.
That’s why this nation was founded, and that’s how it became great, in spite of what the race baiters and other dividers may say to keep hate alive.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
