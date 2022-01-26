Conservation agronomist at Morrison County SWCD first in Minnesota

When Kolby Beehler, conservation agronomist at Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District, applied for the position, she didn’t know the significance of it. Not only is she the first woman, but also the very first to hold that position in Minnesota. Across the United States, there are only 17 conservation agronomists.
Shannon Wettstein, district manager at Morrison County SWCD, said she’s really happy to have Beehler onboard. Not only because Beehler specializes in agronomy and has good experience in the field, but also because she is young, is great in connecting with landowners and brings a fresh perspective.
Wettstein said the creation of the position came after Centra Sota Co-op in Little Falls approached SWCD to create a position that would help bridge the gap between the public and private governments. The position is also funded through a grant Centra Sota Co-op received.
One thing that has helped Beehler transition into her new role is that she already had a working relationship with Centra Sota Co-op. It was there she completed her internship in nutrient irrigation management for two summers.
Looking back, Beehler said her interest in agriculture began early on in her life. Although she didn’t grow up on a farm, she grew up in a farm family, which led to hearing many stories about agriculture and about dairy farming in particular.
“My grandparents, Gary and Bernie Beehler, used to dairy farm. I never got the chance to really work on the farm, but hearing all of the stories just made me want to get involved in agriculture,” she said.
In ninth grade, she joined FFA, which led her to a big rabbit hole of events, but gave her the opportunities to figure out more in detail of what her passion within agriculture was. It was while working at a native landscape farm in Foley, where her interest in agronomy flourished.
During her high school years, Beehler was also active in a conservation club, which she enjoyed tremendously. Little did she know at the time that she would eventually have the best of both worlds.
“I loved agriculture, but never thought it would be a career I would be going into,” she said.
After Beehler graduated from Foley High School in Foley in 2018, she studied aquatic and wildlife biology at the Bemidji State University in Bemidji for a semester. However, after she realized she really couldn’t see herself working in that kind of career, Beehler transferred to University of Wisconsin in River Falls, Wis. to study crop and soil sciences. It was also where her identical twin sister, Rainy, attended college.
Being on the same campus as her twin sister was a recipe for people, students as well as professors, to mistake one for the other.
Beehler said at random times a professor came up to her and told her about a homework assignment. Rather than embarrass the professor, she just simply told Rainy what the homework assignment was. Another time, a student just walked up to her and gently kicked her in the leg. At first it confused her, Beehler said, but she later found out from Rainy that it was kind of a game she and another student had.
Reminiscing about her time working at the native landscape farm, Beehler said that although she was very passionate about it, she never really considered it for a career.
“In the back of my mind, I always thought of it as a hobby, but once I went for aquatic biology, I knew I was in the wrong place and had to transfer to go into crop and sciences,” she said.
Since Beehler started working at Morrison County SWCD, Dec. 20, 2021, she has been learning a lot that goes into her new role. For instance, she has worked with the Minnesota Water Quality Certification program, with Truterra, which is a Land O’Lakes sustainability tool and with the Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Quality Incentive program.
One of Beehler’s greatest enjoyments about her position is not only learning about the different practices and programs the government has to offer landowners, but seeing it in practice.
“I really like watching producers and landowners achieve the goals they have for sustainability and conservation,” she said.
While many of the practices may be the same, each property is unique to its own, Beehler said.
Looking back, Beehler said that it was interning at Centra Sota Co-op and working with Lead Environmental Specialist Amy Robak as well as meeting different local producers that made her consider working in the Morrison County area. It is an opportunity she is very thankful for.
One thing Beehler really enjoys is talking with different producers and finding out what they have tried and what worked for them. It is knowledge she can share with other producers who may be looking to change practices or to just slightly tweak what they are already doing.
When Beehler isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her parents, Eric and Kristen Beehler, Rainy, their brother, Landon and their dogs, Hazy and Sony. She also likes to go hunting, fishing, kayaking and hiking.
