Diana Lynn Conser, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fourth degree assault against hospital or emergency personnel.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a combative female patient, later identified as Conser, at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
When two officers were speaking with ER staff, one of the officers could hear shouting and screaming coming from a female patient, according to the complaint. Conser was allegedly being held down on the ground by ER staff.
An officer spoke with the victim, a registered nurse at the hospital, who stated Conser was “unruly and was shouting and screaming” when she was brought into the emergency room for medical care. The victim told law enforcement she was attempting to escort Conser to her room when she allegedly swung her hands and “hit her on her left forearm and bicep.”
Other hospital staff members allegedly had to assist in holding Conser to the ground, at which time she attempted to spit in the victim’s face, according to the complaint.
The officer noted he was able to see a mark on the victim’s forearm.
If convicted, Conser faces up to two years imprisonment and/or a $4,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.