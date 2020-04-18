Morrison County is one of 16 counties that still does not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus. With 1,912 positive tests and 94 deaths across the state as of April 16, health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health note that the “confirmed” number is not a reflection of the total number of cases, due to a lack of available testing.
More than half of those who’ve tested positive have recovered enough so they no longer need to be isolated.
In a county of over 30,000 people, Public Health Director Brad Vold reported that only 50 tests had been completed as of April 10. Since March 19, Minnesota labs have completed 41,675 tests, a mere percentage of the 5.64 million residents across the state.
Tests in the county are all going through the Emergency Room at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, said Vold, and each takes two to three days to process, but sometimes longer.
Hospitals are being gravely impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Across the state hospitals are collectively losing $31 million in revenue each day due to reduced patient visits from physicals to elective surgeries, according to the Minnesota Hospital Association.
Data from Guidehouse, a medical consulting firm, shows that one in four rural hospitals are at a great risk of closing due to steep financial losses from the pandemic, as well as trends of rural residents seeking treatment from larger hospitals in urban settings.
CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital President Steve Smith said he cannot discuss specific financial impacts to the hospital, but said they are significant. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital performed 400 same day procedures and 200 surgeries per month, he said.
With respect for the governor’s stay at home order and social distancing precautions, and concern for patients, Smith said the hospital has opted to forgo many services to preserve “precious” personal protective equipment.
They’ve seen a 50% reduction in clinic visits at the Family Medical Center and Little Falls Orthopedics, Smith said. But residents are still able to make appointments for a tele-health visit, which he said residents can set up by calling the clinic as usual. If in-person care is needed, the hospital will still provide those services, he said.
Hospitals were taken into consideration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the government will provide more than $100 billion to hospitals struggling during the pandemic, including select funds for rural hospitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.