To the Editor:
I am concerned about where we’re headed since the national election in November. But I was at least very encouraged by how Morrison County citizens voted overwhelmingly for the person who had been rebuilding our nation.
However, many issues worry me now. For example, President Reagan boldly told the Soviet leader in 1987: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” (dividing Berlin). Incredibly, we now live with the “people’s house” in Washington completely impounded from its citizens with fence and concertina wire, 20,000 soldiers guarding it, costing millions of dollars and yet our security threatened by China, Russia and their puppets. 11,000 Americans lost their jobs instantly with the Keystone pipeline shutdown, no advance notice. Record numbers of executive orders dictated by one man; what happened to the legislative branch?
Perhaps the worst issue, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens storming our Texas and Arizona borders, then free to spread around the country, despite COVID cases, no adequate housing, using precious children as pawns to slip more adults across our borders and costing us jobs.
Democracy? I’d say we need to contact our congressmen and women by writing, texting and emailing our input. After all, aren’t they serving us?
