Several factors played into the drop in water pressure for customers in the city of Little Falls on the morning of Dec. 13.
Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman said the computer system that controls the water levels in the city’s two towers is old. A custom computer was ordered and is ready to go, but it is not yet online.
Meanwhile, the west water tower has been under construction since the spring, leaving Little Falls with the use of only the east tower since April. When the water level in the east tower dropped below normal, the computer system did not send out an alert to members of the Public Works Department.
The entire city of Little Falls was impacted by the drop in pressure.
“As soon as we found out about it, we had guys come out and raise the water back up to normal levels,” Kimman said.
“It was almost instant that we were flooded with calls,” he said. “I know I got my first call at about 9:30, and that’s when the sheriff’s office said they started getting calls from people, as well.”
Kimman said if both towers were up and running, such an issue would not have occurred. Work on the west tower is expected to be completed in March.
In the meantime, he said he does not expect such an issue to happen again, as further precautions to prevent it have been put in place.
If, in the unlikely event people do notice a drop in pressure again, he recommended calling Little Falls Water Works at (320) 616-5530.
“Normally, this all would have been taken care of in advance,” Kimman said. “But, we knew this was an issue. We’ve been dealing with as best we can. It was just sort of a perfect storm.”
