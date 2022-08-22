Pierz Okt-WyattandJarret

Jarret Herold, left, and his cousin, Wyatt Betsinger, found the specially-marked Pierz Oktoberfest medallion under one of the goal posts at the Pierz Healy High School football fields. Bright and early Monday morning, they collected their winnings and showed the spot where the medallion was found, as football practice was underway.

Wyatt Betsinger, 13, and his cousin, Jarret Herold, 14, were waiting at Pierz City Hall bright and early at 8 a.m. Monday.

The two had found the specially-marked Pierz Oktoberfest medallion on the first day of the hunt Sunday, Aug. 21.

Bob Otremba, left, presented Wyatt Betsinger and Jarret Herold with their $500 in Pierz Bucks bright and early Monday morning, for finding the specially-marked Pierz Oktoberfest medallion the first day of the hunt Sunday, Aug. 21.

