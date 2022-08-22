Wyatt Betsinger, 13, and his cousin, Jarret Herold, 14, were waiting at Pierz City Hall bright and early at 8 a.m. Monday.
The two had found the specially-marked Pierz Oktoberfest medallion on the first day of the hunt Sunday, Aug. 21.
After about an hour and a half of hunting Sunday, Aug. 21, Betsinger and Herold, followed the first clue to the Pierz Healy High School football field grounds. There, about noon, they found the sought-after prize worth $500 in Pierz Bucks.
“We were pretty excited,” Betsinger said.
It may be the very first time the medallion was found on the first day of the hunt.
Herold said after reading the first clue, he knew right away it had to be near the football field. Being a football player in Little Falls himself, he said the “it’s time to suit up,” and “it’s that time of year” made him think “football.”
The clue read:
“So, football starts this time of year and you have to suit up,” Herold said, explaining their reasoning. In fact, his team is scheduled to play on the Pierz field, Aug. 27.
The two said everyone always thinks it’s at the school. This year, they were certain.
“We started on the south side of the school and went up and around and went to the football field,” Betsinger said.
They hunted for awhile before deciding to look in just one more spot.
And there it was, wrapped in a little red wrapper.
“I think it was just lucky that we checked this one last spot,” Betsinger said.
Herold said he thought right away it was at the football field, and felt that way the whole time. “It was so easy,” he said.
Betsinger is the son of Janel Betsinger and Dustin Betsinger and will be in the eighth grade at Pierz Healy High. He is a cross-country runner.
Herold is the son of Keith Herold and Sarah Storlie. He is going into ninth grade in Little Falls.
The cousins said they have been hunting for the Pierz medallion together for seven years, since they were 6 and 7 years old.
While not sure exactly what they’ll spend their winnings on, Betsinger said he’ll probably buy something for his two sisters.
“They’ve been saying, ‘Who’s your favorite sister?’” he said.
Herold has one other sibling, also a sister.
As the winners of this year’s hunt, the boys will be riding on a float in the Pierz Oktoberfest Parade, Sunday, Aug. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.
“They say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Betsinger said.
And indeed it is, as once someone finds the medallion, they are excluded as winners in following hunts.
Since the medallion was found before Thursday, a second hunt is slated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The prize will be a little less, $100 in Pierz Bucks, but the excitement should be the same.
