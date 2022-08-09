I voted today

Just 616 votes separated the winner from the third-place candidate, Tuesday, in the Minnesota Senate District 10 Republican primary election.

Political newcomer and Little Falls resident Nathan Wesenberg outlasted two state government veterans to earn a narrow victory in a tightly contested race. He finished with 3,730 votes compared to 3,290 for Morrison County resident and former state Rep. Steve Wenzel and 3,114 for Jim Newberger.

