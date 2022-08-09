Just 616 votes separated the winner from the third-place candidate, Tuesday, in the Minnesota Senate District 10 Republican primary election.
Political newcomer and Little Falls resident Nathan Wesenberg outlasted two state government veterans to earn a narrow victory in a tightly contested race. He finished with 3,730 votes compared to 3,290 for Morrison County resident and former state Rep. Steve Wenzel and 3,114 for Jim Newberger.
In Morrison County, the race between Wesenberg and Wenzel was razor thin. In their home county, Wesenberg tallied 1,797 votes while Wenzel garnered 1,721 — a difference of only 76 votes among the 4,354 local ballots cast in the GOP primary.
While incumbent Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, ran away with the GOP nomination in House District 10A, the battle for the new District 10B was poised to be another tight one.
It turned out to be a convincing victory for Upsala native Isaac Schultz, a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber. Schultz nabbed 2,997 votes in the primary, with Blake Paulson being his closest competitor at 1,718. Hillman resident John Ulrick rounded out the vote total at 449 votes.
The disparity was even greater in Morrison County, where Schultz claimed his home county in a landslide with 1,385 votes, 71.18% of the total.
Another close race in Morrison County was the U.S. District 7 DFL primary between Jill Abahsdain and Alycia R. Gruenhagen. Abahsdain managed to eek out a 379 - 327 victory among Morrison County voters. Her victory among the district as a whole was more pronounced at 14,361 - 9,976.
The north end of Morrison County also saw a close race in the GOP primary for the House District 5B nomination. Mike Wiener of Wadena came up with one of the tightest victories in the state when he defeated Sheldon Monson by just 40 votes, 2,100 - 2,060.
Morrison County voters chose Monson in that race, though it was close locally, as well. He notched 205 votes compared to 127 for Wiener.
In the race for Governor, presumptive GOP ticket Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk carried 4,008 — 87.82% — of the votes in Morrison County. DFL Incumbent Tim Walz and running mate Peggy Flanagan earned 719 total votes in the county. Both tickets won the statewide vote by a large margin.
Kim Crockett earned both the county and statewide GOP seal of approval for the Secretary of State nomination, with incumbent DFL candidate Scott Simon also handily taking his primary.
Jim Schultz was the GOP primary winner for Attorney General, with incumbent Keith Ellison, DFL, also winning a primary challenge in his bid for re-election.
GOVERNOR/LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party
- Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann - 703; 4
- Steve Patterson and Matt Huff - 1,015; 8
Legal Marijuana Now Party
- Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse - 1,366; 12
- James McCaskel and David Sandbeck - 1,471; 6
Republican Party
- Scott Jensen and Matt Birk - 288,498 total; 4,008 Morrison County
- Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards - 21,317; 320
- Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow - 13,232; 236
Democratic Party
- Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan - 416,959; 719
- Ole Savior and Julie M. Parker - 15,006; 56
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Party
- Sharon Anderson - 39,720 total; 559 Morrison County
- Doug Wardlow - 108,547; 1,281
- Jim Schultz - 163,939; 2,591
Democratic Party
- Bill Dahn - 45,105; 131
- Keith Ellison - 378,416; 631
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democratic Party
- Steve Carlson - 108,123; 277
- Steve Simon - 285,398; 442
Republican Party
- Erik van Machelen - 110,943 total; 1,730 Morrison County
- Kim Crockett - 190,156; 2,444
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7
Legal Marijuana Now Party
- Travis “Bull” Johnson - 509; 21
Republican Party
- Michelle Fischbach - 59,436 total; 4,231 Morrison County
Democratic Party
- Jill Abahsdain - 14,361; 379
- Alycia R. Gruenhagen - 9,976; 321
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 - 100% precincts reporting
Republican Party
- Bret Bussman - 2,834 total; 116 Morrison County
- Paul J. Utke - 5,024; 168
- Dale A.P. Anderson - 906; 48
Democratic Party
- A. John Peters - 2,462; 65
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5B - 100% precincts
Republican Party
- Mike Wiener - 2,100 total, 127 Morrison County
- Sheldon Monson - 2,060; 205
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 10
Republican Party
- Nathan Wesenberg - 3,730 total; 1,797 Morrison County
- Steve Wenzel - 3,290; 1,721
- Jim Newberger - 3,114; 836
Democratic Party:
- Suzanne M. Cekalla - 2,236; 643
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10A - 100% reported
Republican Party
- Charles “Chuck” Parins - 1,288 total; 625 Morrison County
- Ron Kresha - 3,577; 1,760
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10B
Republican Party
- Isaac Schultz - 2,997 total; 1,385 Morrison County
- John Ulrick - 449; 168
- Blake Paulson - 1,718; 394
Democratic Party
- Hunter Froelich - 751; 167
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.