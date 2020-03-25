Kilian

Jan Kilian of Upsala models one of the hats she made while she finishes another. She is part of The Pins ‘N Needles Quilting Guild of Sauk Centre, a group that is sewing surgical hats and CDC-approved masks for use by medical staff and patients at their local hospital. The guild was notified of the shortage of supplies and within a few days the ladies pitched in and supplied 75 hats and many masks; their work is continuing. Sewers can get the very simple pattern at: www.courierpress.com and click on “Deaconess asks public to sew medical face masks.” The website includes a video. For more information, email kilian.jan0828@yahoo.com.

