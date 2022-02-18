The Swanville City Council voted to sign a resolution supporting housing and local decision-making authority at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Support for the resolution has been encouraged by the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) in light of legislation being introduced that the League says would restrict local decision-making related to housing.
On the LMC website, it lists the “Comprehensive Housing Affordability Act” as including numerous concerning provisions that would directly impact city roles in land use planning, zoning and residential development.
On the site, it lists the concerns that the League of Minnesota Cities, along with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Metro Cities, Minnesota Association of Small Cities, and the Municipal Legislative Commission had with the bill.
It says, “Chief among the city concerns are the provisions in the bill that:
“• Broadly preempt city zoning and land use authority;
“• Cap park dedication fees;
“• Place restrictions on state building code adoption;
“• Eliminate city opt-out authority for Temporary Family Health Care Dwellings; and
“• Require that building permit fees be based on a cost-per-square-foot methodology.”
The LMC website also says commission members focused on the topic of building permit fees. “They acknowledged the housing challenges impacting communities and stressed that while development has up and down cycles, fees need to be balanced,” it said.
Mayor Sandy Lange, in explaining the resolution, told the Council, “The government is trying to take away planning and zoning and putting it more on to a one plan fits all.
“The League of Minnesota Cities wants Swanville to pass a resolution to say that decision making with planning and zoning stays with individual cities,” she said.
Council Member Jim Molitor said he’d been following the issue for two months.
“Part of what they’re trying to get done, and it makes some sense, but what they’re trying to do is to have some guidelines that are followed ... when you’re doing a general build that you follow a general way of doing it, and it’s not an obscure way, it’s pretty flexible, it’s so that you don’t have some contractor that comes in that’s not really up to the same quality of standard and consequently they put something in that causes problems. This is what this is about,” Molitor said.
Lange said as she understood it that some cities have their planning and zoning rules so difficult that no one could build.
“That’s the other side of the coin,” Molitor said.
In the end, the Council voted unanimously to sign the resolution to support housing and local decision-making authority and to oppose legislation that restricts the ability for local elected official to respond to the needs of their communities.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business at its Feb. 8 meeting, the Swanville City Council:
• Heard a brief presentation from Danny Noss and Kathy Marshik, regarding the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County. Noss offered a sign to Swanville, which has been designated as a Yellow Ribbon City. The mission of the Yellow Ribbon Network is to offer support services and resources to military families while their family member is deployed. Marshik, who is the Morrison County Veterans Services Officer, noted if council members knew of local resources, it would be helpful to let the Veterans Services Office know;
• Signed an amendment to the contract with Moore Engineering Inc. with regard to the water system upgrade to put all non-engineering additional services to be run through Moore Engineering, such as the historic study on the old water tower, which is estimated to cost $10,330; and
• Heard a brief presentation about the plans for the new water project, regarding such things as location and dimension of the building that will house the pump, size of the reservoir, etc.
The next meeting of the Swanville City Council is Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Swanville Center.
