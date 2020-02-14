The American Welding Society (AWS) Foundation, in partnership with Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, announced the recipients of the inaugural Light a Spark Grant — one being Swanville High School, the only high school in the U.S. to be awarded the grant.
These eight high schools will receive a turnkey Miller® welding starter pack including equipment, supplies, and personal protective equipment valued at more than $12,000, allowing the schools to introduce welding to their students.
Joel Rieffer, the industrial technology teacher at Swanville High School applied for the grant.
“I was very excited to find out that we were the recipients of the Miller, ‘Light a Spark Grant,’” said Rieffer. “We have had some basic welding in some of the courses we offered but, with this grant of welding equipment, we can bring our program to a new level.”
Rieffer plans to fully incorporate a basic welding and an intermediate welding class into Swanville’s program and with more training his goal is to offer an advanced welding course in the future.
“I have worked with some local technical colleges and hope to connect with other high schools in the area to share and receive ideas on how to make our program not only fun and interesting for students but to give them the skills that could land them a job out of high school or give them the confidence to further their education in one of the great technical colleges in our area,” Rieffer said.
Swanville Supt. Gene Harthan offered his congratulations to Rieffer for procuring the grant.
“I will say that it is awesome that we got this grant as only eight schools in the country received it. A huge congratulations to Joel for writing this grant and being successful. We do have a welding program in place but this will really enhance it,” Harthan said. “As you know, school budgets are always tight so anything extra like this is big bonus.”
The starter pack includes the following items (subject to change):
• Miller® Multimatic 220 AC/DC Powersource - ability to perform GTAW, GTAW-P, GMAW, FCAW and SMAW welding processes;
• Miller® Spectrum 375 Plasma cutter;
• Oxy-fuel Welding and Cutting Outfit; including cutting and heating tips;
• SMAW, GMAW, and GTAW whips with consumable kit;
• Welding Cart, ArcStation welding table, fume extractor, and safety screens; and
• Personal protective equipment and Hand tools; including welding gloves, jacket, auto darkening helmet, chipping hammer, wire brush and more.
“The AWS Foundation is extremely pleased to offer these grants to high schools that do not currently offer a welding program, thus providing hundreds of students the opportunity to experience welding for the first time and consider the possibility of welding as a career,” said AWS Foundation Executive Director Monica Pfarr.
“Miller is committed to advancing the craft of welding through training and education,” said Becky Tuchscherer, group president, Miller. “We are proud to partner with the AWS Foundation to provide these schools with the equipment and supplies needed to introduce their students to the craft of welding.”
The other seven grants went to schools in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Connecticut, Washington, Michigan, California and Texas.
The AWS Foundation was established by the American Welding Society Sept. 13, 1989, to support programs that ensure the growth and development of the welding industry through education, research, and workforce development. Led by a volunteer Board of Trustees, the Foundation is organized as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its operations are conducted from the Society’s offices in Miami, Florida.
For more information, visit www.aws.org/foundation
