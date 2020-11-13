With Clif Allen of Moore engineering in attendance, the Swanville City Council decided Tuesday, to move forward in the process of building a new water tower for the city of Swanville.
Allen said that since the state was able to pass a bonding bill that Swanville’s project would be put into the Rural Development for funding.
“If they are referring you to RD, that is a strong indicator that Swanville will be getting a grant,” Allen said.
Allen said that he estimates that a grant would likely be a 55/45 grant, being 55% as a grant and 45% a loan.
He said that the first step is filling out the grant application, although that comes with a cost of $6,500, and getting the grant is not a done deal.
“With that it’s like a gamble, I mean we’re flipping a coin a little bit,” said Council Member Jim Molitor.
“I don’t think they’d be steering us down this road, unless they’d think we could get it,” Allen said.
Allen said that Swanville could apply for a planning grant that would be a 75/25 split, with the city paying 25%, and that would be deducted off of the RD grant if everything was approved.
Allen updated the Council that water tower projects are continuing to go up.
He said that several 50,000 gallon towers are costing in the $1.2-1.3 million range, and Swanville would be increasing from the 60,000 gallon current tower to a 100,000 gallon tower.
Discussion shifted to location of the new tower, and subsequent well.
“I’m assuming that what we would want is to keep it where it is,” Molitor said.
Allen said that if that were the case, the well would have to be drilled some place else in the city.
“I just don’t like that it’s not on a city property, and we’ll have to purchase land,” said Mayor Sandy Lange.
One other option was proposed, as Allen said that running a new line up the north side of town on Berkey Avenue into the industrial park could be an option. This would expand the city’s utility lines and make it so that the well and tower would both be in the same location on city land.
“I like this idea,” Lange said.
Allen said that it would take full analysis to see what plans work and what don’t, and he needed approval to do so.
“I think that would tie us forward to where we want to go,” Lange said.
The Council all agreed to move forward with the analysis and to apply for both grants to try and gain funding for the project.
