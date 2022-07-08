Revenues exceeded budgeted amounts by $120,984 for 2021, Ashley Meagher, CPA with Schlenner Wenner & Co. (SWC), told the Swanville City Council, Tuesday. Expenditures exceeded the budgeted amounts by only $24,860.
The city’s general fund balance at the end of 2021 was $211,371 — at the end of 2020, that fund balance was $105,757.
Debt has continued to be paid, Meagher said, with the city’s debt at $1.2 million Dec. 31, 2021.
“There’s quite a bit of improvement over last year,” she said, adding the cash improved quite a bit over last year, as well.
“Something to watch is to see where you are throughout the year. If transfers need to be done, you can look into doing that for funds like the water fund,” she said. “Things can be looked at like increasing rates, but that’s where things are at — an improvement from last year.”
Meagher noted that the city’s unassigned fund balance as a percentage of budgeted expenses was 75.5%. While some cities require a certain percentage of expenses be available, Swanville does not. An unassigned fund balance is money that has not been assigned to another fund or for a specific purpose. That money is unassigned so that if the city were to have to meet its expenses without an inflow of funding, for whatever reason, it could pay its bills, she said.
Unassigned fund balance percentages from 2017 to 2021 were: 2017 – 105.2%; 2018 – 69%; 2019 – 38.7%; and 2020 - 53.1%.
Only two areas of noncompliance were found — one, that to be in compliance with Minnesota statutes, a summary of debt must be submitted to the county by Feb. 1.
Meagher said that was done, but a week after the deadline. “The county’s deadline is a little later, but that isn’t in compliance with the state,” she said.
The second area is a new requirement this year, she said. The city must publish a summary of its financials in its legal newspaper.
“We’ve corrected that for next year,” Meagher said.
Mayor Sandy Lange asked if Schlenner Wenner & Co. prepared the financials for publishing. Meagher noted that SWC did that already, just a short report that gets published.
It’s an additional cost, Meagher said, but it’s minimal compared to the actual audit fees.
“It’s additional because it’s not part of the audit,” she said.
Lange said she felt like it was nickel and diming the city to publish something people won’t read.
Council Member Jim Molitor disagreed. “Quite a few people would look at it,” he said.
“The state requires it, but it does not raise our LGA (local government aid),” Lange said.
Following Meagher’s presentation, the Council approved the audit as presented.
Swanville City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Gave Sherry Ramsey, the owner of the Patriots Cafe, the go-ahead to replace her 60-foot sidewalk, which is hard to plow, shovel and is a trip hazard she said. The Council will look at its ordinances to see whether the city is responsible for a percentage of the replacement, as it is city sidewalk; and
• Approved approved a permit for the school to build a 72-by-30-foot athletic storage building to store football dummies and practice equipment, and a possible concession stand.
The next meeting of the Swanville City Council is Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
