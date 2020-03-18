Isaac Kasella, son of Steve and Colleen Kasella, was recently named February Artist of the Month at Royalton High School. Kasella, a senior, has taken many art classes at the middle and high school, and was also named this year’s Most Valuable Editor on the 2020 yearbook staff.
“My love for the outdoors and hunting and fishing was one of the main things that I would draw in my art classes,” Kasella said. “It was a way that I could take my mind off of school and be thinking of what I might be doing when I was out of school.”
Art instructor Carl Haverson said, “Isaac Kasella is one of the most hard-headed young people who I have ever had the privilege to work with. I mean that as a compliment actually.”
He said when Kasella was a sophomore, there were a dozen students in the art class, each with different skills.
“Some had photography skills, some had writing, and a few had really good leadership skills. I have been doing yearbook as a class for over 30 years and we’ve won many different awards from three different publishing companies. One thing remains constant through all of these years. The student who might not have the most talent or ability just might surprise you as he becomes the best leader in the entire class,” Halverson said. “While other classmates would get frustrated about trivial problems that would make most people give up, Isaac Kasella simply wouldn’t throw in the towel. Farm folks might refer to this as “hard-headed or stubborn. I actually see many students like this who became the owners of local businesses simply because they refused to lose. There are many second and third generation farmers who now own and run the entire operation who also prove my point. Isaac’s drawing skills have also surpassed those who didn’t commit to the hours needed to reach their true potential.”
Kasella finished proofing the last few pages of the Royalton High School yearbook recently.
“All I could do was say ‘thanks,’ as he walked out the door. Thanks to a graduating senior who will rise to the top, no matter which career he chooses,” Halverson said.
Kasella will be attending Alexandria Technical and Community College where he is enrolled in the diesel mechanics program.
