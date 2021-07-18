From July 9-11 Swanville grew in size, as folks from all over gathered at the annual Swanville Carnival. Live music, food, rides, games and the parade on Sunday attracted thousands to the city’s closed streets. Pictured above left is Sophia Raile of Long Prairie getting in a drink out of the infamous lion head water fountain in the Swanville City Park. Top right, Jaxon Harris of Little Falls is excited to get a fistful of candy at the parade Sunday, July 11. Right, Mackenzie and Ramsey Justice of Villard have fun on the helicopter ride at the Carnival Sunday afternoon.  

