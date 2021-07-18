From July 9-11 Swanville grew in size, as folks from all over gathered at the annual Swanville Carnival. Live music, food, rides, games and the parade on Sunday attracted thousands to the city’s closed streets. Pictured above left is Sophia Raile of Long Prairie getting in a drink out of the infamous lion head water fountain in the Swanville City Park. Top right, Jaxon Harris of Little Falls is excited to get a fistful of candy at the parade Sunday, July 11. Right, Mackenzie and Ramsey Justice of Villard have fun on the helicopter ride at the Carnival Sunday afternoon.
Fun was fast and furious at Swanville Carnival 2021
- Staff photos by Tyler Ohmann
-
- Updated
- 0
E-Editions
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Morrison County Record News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.