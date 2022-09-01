Upsala School sign

The high school media center was a crowded place during the Upsala School Board meeting, Aug. 24, with additional chairs needed to accommodate the more than 20 visitors. The purpose for most of the guests was to address the Board about the English curriculum, specifically a reading list for the sophomore class.

Sheri and Steve Johnson were the main spokespersons for the group. Sheri was a teacher in Upsala for 20 years and they have lived in Upsala for 29 years. She began her message to the Board by thanking the district for the successful education of her 29-year-old and her 26-year-old. The family also includes two students still in high school.

