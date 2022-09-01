The high school media center was a crowded place during the Upsala School Board meeting, Aug. 24, with additional chairs needed to accommodate the more than 20 visitors. The purpose for most of the guests was to address the Board about the English curriculum, specifically a reading list for the sophomore class.
Sheri and Steve Johnson were the main spokespersons for the group. Sheri was a teacher in Upsala for 20 years and they have lived in Upsala for 29 years. She began her message to the Board by thanking the district for the successful education of her 29-year-old and her 26-year-old. The family also includes two students still in high school.
Then she let the Board know that the people in attendance believe that Upsala School has broken trust with the community.
A handout that was given to the Board and guests listed sentences, partial sentences and words that were found in two books on the list. When Sheri asked the board for a volunteer to read what was listed for “A Work in Progress,” by Connor Franta, no one was willing to do that.
“I acknowledge that these are coarse, objectionable words and phrases,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “We’re not going to hold up this meeting by having someone read them out loud.”
The teacher who compiled the reading list also declined to read the words and phrases out loud.
“I acknowledge that this is objectionable language,” said teacher Jennifer Henry. “If I could have found another book that accomplished what I wanted to do, I would have used that.”
In August 2021, the reading list was presented to the School Board and made available to the community. An open letter about the books from Henry to the community was posted on Facebook June 17.
In her open letter to the Upsala community, Henry said, “And for those who may not share as much common ground with their neighbors, literature offers an opportunity to make connections beyond what is available within the community. The school mission statement reads, ‘Upsala Area Schools will provide a meaningful educational and community experience that empowers each student to be a lifelong learner and citizen in a global and diverse world.’ Literature is one platform we can use to help attain these goals.”
“The teachers’ comments (in the letter) mention relating to the values of the community,” said Steve Johnson. “My values are different than these books. Our trust of the school teaching high morals and standards has been broken. How can that be redeemed?”
He went on to say that the books on the list are an assault on children’s minds. Among other things, they contribute to the sexualization of children.
“We’d like that to come to an end,” he said. “We’d like to see Upsala create a policy of decency.”
“One of the book terms, ‘technology porn,’ violates school district policy. There is a whole section in the book about not listening to elders or to parents or to anyone else,” Sheri said. “These books are poison even for me to read. It’s our opinion that this material is toxic.”
A parent of five children in the district said that she wanted her children to be given work that is beneficial, but she has concerns with the books on the list.
“There are several suicide references in Life Inside My Mind,” she said. “These are thoughts that are not healthy.”
A retired teacher asked what the goal was in using the books.
“How is a student reading this going to be a better citizen of this world?” she said.
Henry’s open letter also said, “It is true that not everyone may agree with our assessments of the books, but that is the exact reason students are provided with choices rather than required to read a single book … We continue to encourage feedback on the books. It is the right of every parent to know what curriculum is being taught and to make informed opinions about that curriculum. That being said, it is not the right of parents alone to dictate the curriculum for the entire department.”
Bill Krivanek pointed out that there has been one homeschool co-op in Upsala and a new larger co-op is forming which will draw from Upsala and Holdingford.
“We need everybody’s kids,” Peterson said. “People writing things off and leaving isn’t a solution.”
“If any of you think we’re trying to do something harmful to the students in this district, where I’ve worked for 38 years, you’re wrong,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
Anna Payne brought up the changes proposed to Title IX, which would withhold federal lunch funding from schools if certain lessons/ideas are not reinforced in schools.
“This is against parental rights. We are fighting for the minds of our children. They are going to be the next leaders,” she said.
“These describe things that are very vulgar. We have to look at the context,” Peterson said. “I hope we provide a balanced curriculum.”
“We’re not all going to agree. We need to find common ground to provide education that has options,” said Board Member Stephen Roerick.
Another citizen asked what options the Board has to address this issue.
“For example, if the majority of the community wants a book removed,” he asked.
“There is a process to review materials,” Capelle said.
He suggested that the Curriculum Committee be contacted to set up a meeting.
“There are open meeting laws we need to follow,” he said. “There can be a little less formality at that meeting.”
He asked people to email the school if they are interested in attending a meeting at vcapelle@upsala.k12.mn.us.
Upsala School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard from Principal Nick Klug that enrollment is “down a little bit from this time last year.” Preschool numbers are up, though;
• Learned that the playground is essentially done. Supt. Vern Capelle reported that the district will turn its attention to landscaping;
• Was told that the water softeners are not doing their job. Capelle stated that they are 18 years old and are well past their usefulness;
• Heard that one of the custodians has been helping out with transportation by driving one of the school vans;
• Received a request from bus driver Jim Solorz, regarding compensation. He was formerly full time but was hired back to drive as a substitute driver. With routes getting longer and no bus monitors riding the bus to supervise the students, he requested that all drivers receive the same compensation such as sick days and mileage. He computed that he’s lost $3,000 in benefits, compared to driving full-time. Solorz wanted an answer by the first day of school, and Capelle said they could meet next week. Solorz made it clear that if changes weren’t made, he would be done driving, effective Sept. 19;
• Approved the following donations: one case of Girl Scout cookies from Maureen Graham to the school; $300 from the Upsala Lions Club for the athletic department; and $10,000 from anonymous to the district;
• Reviewed and approved the Safe Return to School plan as presented. “We have to do this every six months in order to receive certain federal funding,” Capelle said;
• Authorized the administration to seek renewal quotes for the district’s workers compensation insurance and the property/liability insurance;
• Approved an additional day to the paraprofessional work calendar, Aug. 24, for annual training;
• Approved the PSEO agreement with Alexandria Technical and Community College for the 2022-2023 school year;
• Accepted the resignation of custodian Cindy Maciej effective Aug. 10. This leaves the district two custodians short;
• Reviewed and established the substitute pay rate at $110 per day for the new school year;
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with First Robotics, as presented by Curtis Robertson;
• Approved the contract for services for the 2022-2023 school year between Accurate Home Care LLC and Upsala Area Schools;
• Approved the hiring of Fred Gunderson as full-time bus driver; and
• Approved the leave request of Jenna Robertson.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
