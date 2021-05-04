The Upsala Drama Club is returning to the stage to perform the musical version of “Xanadu.” It’s a kitschy show based on the 1980 movie of the same name and features some great songs originally performed by Olivia Newton-John and Electric Light Orchestra.
The show is set in 1980, as discouraged artist Sonny (Braedan Rene) creates a mural of the Greek Muses. The Muses come to life and their leader Clio (Audrey Thomas) decides to inspire Sonny to fulfill his dream to open a roller disco. They try to get help from real estate mogul Danny (Michael Young), while two of Clio’s jealous sisters (Olivia Hollermann and Anna Blonigen) try to undermine Clio.
The rest of the cast includes Olivia Peterson, Tomasso Filagrana, Anders Aleckson, Hannah Luedtke, Paige Gerads, Evie Aleckson, Lilieana Daniel and Hailie Luedtke.
Popular songs in the show include “Magic,” “Suddenly,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” by Olivia Newton-John; and “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “All Over The World,” and “Strange Magic” by ELO — as well as the title song “Xanadu.”
Performances will be in the Upsala Auditorium Saturday and Sunday, May 14 - 15, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
Guests in the school are expected to follow the current COVID safety guidelines, and some seats will be blocked off to encourage distancing.
