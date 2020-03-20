This past Sunday morning as I got to my office, I felt that it was important to bring some encouragement to those who are fearful and anxious. At times like this we “must” take comfort and encouragement from the Bible. So I began to develop a sermon that would comfort and challenge God’s people to realize that as David said in Psalm 47:7-8 [that] God is the king of all the earth ... [He] reigns over the nations; [and] sits on his holy throne.
So here’s the main point: if you’re anxious and fearful, you’re not trusting God. In Psalm 67:7 David said that God will bless us; let all the earth fear him. What exactly does that mean? Every time you see in the Bible that we are to fear the Lord, it means two things: first we are to have a reverential trust of God, Solomon reminded us in Proverbs 3:5,6 that we are to trust in the Lord with passionate abandonment. And secondly, we are not to depend on our own understanding — God is wisdom and he gives wisdom to those who humbly seek to “understand the times and the seasons.”
Here are several things that we should consider as we come to grips with this crisis: First I believe there is political motivation to be gained by those who want to use this crisis for their political aspirations. Former White house counselor, Rahm Emmanuel once stated “never let a good crisis go to waste.”
New York Times editorialist, Gail Collins wrote an opinion piece titled, “If You’re Sick You Know Who To Blame.”
Yes, I’m revealing my political leanings and I realize that many people despise President Trump, but here’s the point: I believe that those who blame him for this pandemic are using this to do everything they can to destroy his presidency, even if it means a collapse of the economy and disturbing the way of life that we cherish.
My Bible still commands me to pray for those, who “rule over us.” So, instead of looking for a scapegoat, why don’t we seek the God of heaven and ask him to give our leaders wisdom.
Secondly, stop allowing the media and panicked people to influence you. Hoarding commodities is not helping (remember Y2K and 9/11?).
Let’s remember what Jesus taught his disciples when they came to him asked him to teach them how to pray. He told them, that as they pray, one thing that they should include in the discipline of prayer is, “give us this day our daily bread.” Many well-meaning people recite this every day, if it’s worth reciting, it’s worth believing and trusting. I’m not saying don’t plan and prepare for the future financially, this must be done, but our futures are not in our hands, they’re in the hands of God.
Solomon said in Proverbs 27:1: “Don’t boast about tomorrow because you don’t know what a day brings.” So, let’s live for today and rejoice in it because God made it. (Psalm 118:24
Thirdly, let’s remember God is the “great” physician. In Psalm 103:3, David states that God heals all our diseases. In Psalm 147:3, David says that the Lord heals the broken-hearted, and in Psalm 23:3 David says that God restores our souls (Psa. 23:3). How does God heal? He heals us physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
In Matthew 6:25-31, which is part of the sermon on the mount, Jesus in this passage tells us what we should never be anxious. In verse 25 he says that we should not worry about life and all its conflicts, in fact back in verse 17 Jesus said that we are not to hoard for ourselves selfish material gain. Why? Because there is natural decomposition (moth and rust) and intentional destruction (thieves stealing).
In verse 27 we’re not to worry about the longevity of life. Jesus asked, “Can being anxious about any crisis add one more single day to his life span?” The answer — “No.” Jesus states in that teaching that we should look at his creation. He says look at the plants that grow, they don’t work, yet Jesus says that his father takes care of his creation and then he says in verse 31, stop panicking about commodities. Why? Because “your heavenly father knows that you need them all.”
Lastly, he says that we are not to worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will have its own challenges. Live this day depending on the provision of God.
The apostle Paul said this in Philippians 4:6,7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, [take] your request to God and his peace, which surpasses all understanding will guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus.”
We will get through this.
— Steve Priola is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Little Falls.
