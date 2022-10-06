Swanville has been working on a multi-million dollar water project for several years. That came to a halt when funding from several sources was put on hold, due in part to the state Legislature not voting on a bonding bill. In addition, the city had to have a $10,000 historical study done on its old water tower.

Tuesday, Clif Allen with Moore Engineering, the city’s engineer, told the Swanville City Council with Rural Development starting its fiscal year, and without new appropriations, the entity will work off its continuing resolution. Allen said he expected it should stay in a similar cycle. He said it takes about six weeks to get appropriations and then the work will begin through small towns.

