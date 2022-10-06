Swanville has been working on a multi-million dollar water project for several years. That came to a halt when funding from several sources was put on hold, due in part to the state Legislature not voting on a bonding bill. In addition, the city had to have a $10,000 historical study done on its old water tower.
Tuesday, Clif Allen with Moore Engineering, the city’s engineer, told the Swanville City Council with Rural Development starting its fiscal year, and without new appropriations, the entity will work off its continuing resolution. Allen said he expected it should stay in a similar cycle. He said it takes about six weeks to get appropriations and then the work will begin through small towns.
“Swanville is front and center,” he told the Council.
Rural Development works hand in hand with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
A good sign is DEED is reaching out to Moore Engineering, asking questions, Allen said. He noted he was confident Swanville will get DEED funding — $600,000 — if not, Rural Development will make it up, he said.
“The hope, and there’s reason to have some optimism at this point, is not for a fall bid, but the hope is in six weeks, plus or minus, they will get their allotment from the state and they will start making allocations,” Allen said.
Once the project is funded, it goes through a review, then Moore would get a letter of conditions, which is the announcement of what can be a loan, a grant, etc.
“That’s a big milestone,” Allen said. “When that happens, it will be busy.”
The city will go through more applications in this process, the city attorney will get involved with contracts, right of way certificates will be needed to make sure everything is on city property or has an easement, Allen said.
One thing Allen said the city may have dodged a bullet with, is the new Build America, Buy America (BABA) plan signed into law in November 2021. Because everything Rural Development did in this state was up against a deadline, Rural Development froze everything, so BABA won’t go into effect until February 2023, he said.
Allen said, with BABA, if the city were to receive federal funding, every piece of iron has to come with a certificate that says it was made in America — and every little piece of the pipe has to be made in America — the controls and control systems at booster stations, simple circuit boards, solder, etc., all has to be certified.
“No one knows how to implement it,” Allen said.
As far as the bidding cycle, this is the same cycle with the project the city was in two years ago.
Allen said he was watching closely if some of the bid numbers start to come down. “It’s not skyrocketing as bad as it has been,” he said, adding he hasn’t seen it go down much.
Some towns, he said, have just put the brakes on projects — that could help, he said, if there’s not much work out there for contractors.
Mayor Sandy Lange asked if the city would know in six weeks that it’s funded, if bids could be taken starting this winter, when the project could be shovel ready.
Allen said the spring — if the bids open in December or January, and things are put in place, he’d love to see a backhoe in the ground when the frost comes out.
