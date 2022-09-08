A Swanville resident requested that the Council considering letting them pay for just one garbage/recycling bill, combining their town home and business.
The Swanville City Council discussed the request, but the city’s ordinance states that each resident has to use the city’s garbage and recycling, and pay for it.
The city contracts with Long Prairie Sanitation for the service, and is charged for each household in the city — whether the resident uses the service or not.
Council Member Jim Molitor said he understood her thinking.
“But if you do that, and give her an exemption, you’re opening a can of worms,” he said. “I understand totally what she’s thinking, but it will open a can of worms and then everyone will come up with an excuse.”
Mayor Sandy Lange reiterated that the city’s ordinance mandates residents to use the city’s garbage/recycling service.
“We’re doing the right thing, making it mandatory — if we don’t have it, you know darned well what’s going to happen — people are going to leave it (garbage) everywhere,” Molitor said.
“It’s one of life’s evils. We have all kinds of packages and everybody creates lots of garbage ad has to get rid of it — it has to be taken care of,” he said.
“We made bids to the hauler for the number of residents, so the city will pay for it, whether she uses it or not,” Lange said again.
“Then, if that’s what you gotta do, that’s what you gotta do,” Molitor said.
The Council voted unanimously to abide by the city’s ordinance and charge two fees — one for each of the resident’s two places.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Set the city’s preliminary levy at a $10,000 increase. After the Council goes through its budget, it may vote for a lower final levy;
• Learned that lights at the Fire Hall need to be replaced and Minnesota Power had helped the city with installing other LED lights. Mayor Sandy Lange said she would contact MN Power about the Fire Hall;
• Learned from the mayor that the city is trying to spend $3,800 of the Energy and Environment Project funding it has remaining to buy trees for the city’s new addition, but is having problems finding trees to be purchased;
• Learned Maintenance Man Lonny Hutchins is expected to talk to Knife River about payment for the city’s water the company used;
• Learned from a letter from Clif Allen of Moore Engineering that little has happened in regard to funding for the city’s water project. However, the environmental review and a study on the historical significance of the city’s water tower, may require to the city to document and preserve the history of the water tower prior to its demolition. Mayor Lange expressed her displeasure at the cost incurred by the city for the historical study (about $10,000), which does not include documentation of the water tower, which will be another expense for the city.
