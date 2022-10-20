Snows

Carol, left, and Kevin Snow built and decorated a Little Free Library for their front yard in memory of their daughter, Abigail, who died in 2021. Carol saw a photo on Pinterest of something similar, and Kevin found a perfect hollow tree to use.

Abigail Snow of Little Falls loved to read. She saved every book she received. Most of the books were gifts from family members and friends, with a dedication inside the front cover. Following her death in 2021, her parents wanted a way to give the books away that was as unique and creative as Abigail had been.

“Abby loved to read and she loved to be read to. Now, she wouldn’t want her books to sit on shelves,” said her mom, Carol. “We needed a way to give them away.”

Treehouse

In the Little Free Library they built in her memory, Kevin and Carol Snow put a photo of their daughter, Abby. Children seeking books can see the little girl who owned the books.
Load comments