Carol, left, and Kevin Snow built and decorated a Little Free Library for their front yard in memory of their daughter, Abigail, who died in 2021. Carol saw a photo on Pinterest of something similar, and Kevin found a perfect hollow tree to use.
Abigail Snow of Little Falls loved to read. She saved every book she received. Most of the books were gifts from family members and friends, with a dedication inside the front cover. Following her death in 2021, her parents wanted a way to give the books away that was as unique and creative as Abigail had been.
“Abby loved to read and she loved to be read to. Now, she wouldn’t want her books to sit on shelves,” said her mom, Carol. “We needed a way to give them away.”
A photo on Pinterest of a Little Free Library that was built in a hollow tree caught Carol’s eye. Kevin Snow put on his thinking cap to plan a library like the photo showed. It was just perfect to honor Abby, since she loved being in the woods, but he knew finding a hollow tree that didn’t break during cutting down or transport would likely be difficult.
“I thought it would be impossible,” he said. “I couldn’t just go and buy a hollow tree.”
But one day he was helping some friends of friends to clear a building lot. He felt chills all of a sudden and turned around to see a perfect hollow tree. He put his head inside to study it and consider.
“When we cut it, it bounced and didn’t break,” he remembers with some surprise. “I brought it home and leveled the bottom.”
Kevin studied the tree trunk for two days before cutting the door. He knew he only had one chance. He cut a door in the bark across the front and seated the book cabinet behind the bark. The inside cabinet door is glassed. Once book seekers open the bark door, they can see inside the cabinet.
Kevin worked on the library for five weeks
“We put a lot of love in it,” he said. “Building it was something we needed to do.”
“It was fun to work on it together,” Carol said.
The Snows were shocked by Abby’s sudden death. She died of an overdose, one of several that occurred in Little Falls during a short period of time in spring 2021, due to fentanyl poisoning.
“That day our lives changed,” Kevin said. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare; the emptiness is indescribable.”
Abby had been clean for the nine months prior to her death. She had moved home to be with her parents. The memories of their time together and the laughter during those precious months are treasures they hold in their hearts.
There are many unique personal touches on the library that were all done in memory of 25-year-old Abby. Above the book shelf is a plastic-covered photo of Abby reading a book about owls. There is a short string of solar lights outside around the tree and also a light inside the book cabinet.
“The chimney is a special feature,” Kevin said. “It’s covered by agates that Carol picked up years ago.”
The library was set up in the yard Aug. 7. It took several people, since it weighs more than 600 pounds. They were careful to set it back several feet from the street, away from snowplows.
“We put the books out a handful at a time,” Carol said. “She would have wanted someone else to enjoy them.”
In among Abby’s books are also books from Carol’s 30 years of working with elementary school students.
“We’ve received positive feedback,” Carol said. “A lot of people have stopped to take pictures. It’s a good way to honor Abby. Everything she did was artistic.”
“The day we set it up, I suppose we cried for about an hour – all good tears,” Kevin said.
People need to know that they don’t have to bring a book in order to take one. The books that are taken do not need to be returned. That’s what Little Free Libraries are all about.
Kevin and Carol are happy to share Abby’s books and her memory with other people through the library.
“It brings us joy every day,” said Kevin. “It’s all part of healing, seeing kids take the books.”
Abby’s library can be found at 503 Seventh St. NE, Little Falls.
