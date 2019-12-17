The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tuesday, Feb. 17, at approximately 6:32 a.m., a report was made of a business burglary at R&R Repair, located off Hwy 25, approximately three miles north of Pierz.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime during the early morning hours on Tuesday, the suspect(s) kicked in the front door to enter the business. Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop computer, wire feed welder and miscellaneous tools.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233.

