The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tuesday, Feb. 17, at approximately 6:32 a.m., a report was made of a business burglary at R&R Repair, located off Hwy 25, approximately three miles north of Pierz.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime during the early morning hours on Tuesday, the suspect(s) kicked in the front door to enter the business. Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop computer, wire feed welder and miscellaneous tools.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.