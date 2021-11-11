All across America, Veterans Day was celebrated to honor all servicemen and women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Communities across Morrison County also stopped to reflect and honor our military members. Traffic was stopped at Bank Square in Little Falls, Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m. A rifle squad with members from the Little Falls American Legion Post 46 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1112, fired a 21-gun salute, the highest honor rendered, and Taps, to remember those who gave their lives in the service of the United States, was played. The rifle squad above includes (from left): Dennis Frank, Little Falls American Legion Post 46; Jerry Fedor, VFW Post 1112; Jerry Schmidtz, Little Falls Legion; Dr. Jerome Frazier, VFW; Don Sherwood, Legion; Bob Klosowski, Legion; Gary Gruber, VFW; and Dick Engle, Legion commander.
At left, Bob Thome, a member of the Little Falls American Legion, served as bugler for the day, as Taps was played. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day,” Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. While Memorial Day pays tribute to fallen military members, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans — living or dead. It especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. Veterans Day was observed as a federal holiday starting in 1954, under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
