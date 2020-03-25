Steven Smith, president of CHI St. Gabriel’s Health is asking the community for donations of masks, including those that can be hand-crafted, for use by health care employees.
“We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“However, through these challenging times, we have also seen members of our community express their thanks for our service as healthcare workers in some very thoughtful and generous ways,” he said, “Whether setting up accounts for our employees to go and get a cup of coffee, delivering snacks and meals to the hospital, or just sharing the simple, kind words that people have shared on social media, our community’s generosity has provided some much needed support during this uncertain time.”
Another way some members of the community have expressed their interest in helping to support CHI St. Gabriel’s health care facility is through the making of masks that can be donated to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health.
“This type of donation has started to grab a lot of attention on social media and that has led to more community members wanting to know how they can pitch in. CHI St. Gabriel’s Health will gratefully accept any donations of masks that community members would like to donate and humbly thank them for their generosity,” he said.
Smith noted that any community member who knows of anyone who wants to make a donation of masks, either home-crafted masks or N95 masks they have on hand, that those donations will be gladly accepted.
These can be dropped off the donation at the Facilities Services Department, located behind St. Gabriel’s Hospital next to Alverna Apartments, Little Falls, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Inquiries as to how to craft the masks have been made.
Some have inquired for guidance as to crafting these masks, directions to make an example of the type of homemade mask being accepted is with this story.
“We want to assure everyone that we have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). It is also important to point out that these home-crafted masks are not intended to be used as a replacement to certified masks. They are intended to be used as a cover for the certified masks to prolong or extend their use,” Smith said. “We are grateful to be a part of such a wonderful community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.