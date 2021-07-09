The Royalton City Council learned the city would bear no liability if a child wandered off the city-owned splash park and was hurt.
In response to safety concerns raised by Royalton resident Bill Moeller about children wandering away from the splash park onto his property, Mayor Andrea Lauer reached out to the city’s attorney regarding the city’s liability.
She learned the city is under no obligation to keep someone’s child from wandering off the city park property and the city would not be liable for anything happening off of city property.
The attorney also noted that the child would be considered a trespasser on a resident’s property and could become a liability to the property owner.
“What responsibility does the city have to keep the splash park safe for the children?” Moeller asked.
“We have to keep the equipment up and make sure no safety hazards are on the property,” said Council Member Brenda Weiss-Pesta.
Moeller said he did some footwork and took a survey. He wrote up a petition about the safety concerns said most everybody on North Walnut Street agreed with him and signed it. He feels the city should put up a fence to keep children safe.
He told of several previous incidents residents shared with him involving children wandering from the splash park.
“There’s a lot of traffic there now. Is there any other reason other than money that the fence won’t go up?” Moeller asked.
Weiss-Pesta noted that when the Splash Park Committee built the splash park, a fence was put on one side because there was no boundary around that area.
Lauer noted that while the city owns the property, any funds used to build it were raised through fundraisers or donations. The city did not pay for the splash park.
Regarding a fence, Council Member Ron Verley said he felt it was a reasonable request.
“I went out and looked at it all. It was interesting. While I was there, a young girl came around the corner on Walnut, driving at an accelerated speed,” he said. “I’m baffled because younger kids are a little risky. It kind of concerns me, too.”
Verley said he’s been paying more attention lately. He saw a young kid at Bill’s Superette — when their parents turned around to deal with their other two kids, the one child was on the other side of the store.
“This kind of stuff is happening all the time, with bad stories about (what happens to) kids,” he said.
Lauer said the city is under no obligation to construct a fence.
“Parents there are under obligation to watch their children,” she said. “If they wander off and get onto someone else’s property, they are trespassing.”
Weiss-Pesta said she was not against putting up a low chain link fence to create a boundary, maybe a 42-inch or 48-inch standard fence. She said the city’s Public Works Department could put it up.
“Are you trying to say if a kid gets killed, get hits, is that too much?” Moeller asked.
“It ain’t just me, it ain’t Bill Moeller’s fence. It’s the road. I’m concerned about the children,” he said. “I’m retired. I took on this project. I didn’t want to go behind nobody, I got it going.”
Weiss-Pesta suggested asking Dan McDougall, Public Works supervisor, to get quotes for the fencing and what it would take to put it in.
“We can’t put a value on a life, but the city isn’t required to do it, I’m saying we get some quotes,” she said.
Lauer asked Moeller if he would be willing to do a fundraiser or get donations to put up the fence, since the entire splash park was put up with that type of funding.
“I’m asking you as a citizen who seems to be passionate about this,” she said.
Moeller said he wasn’t good at that sort of thing and had a difficult enough time just coming before the Council.
Another resident, Cory Myran, asked if a licensed contractor had to put in the fence. Myran said he’d donate his time to put the fence in, because he agreed with Moeller that something is needed there.
“If nothing else, to catch the garbage that flies through,” he said.
“I have a 1-year-old daughter that loves going over there. I can’t imagine my kid — you turn for a second and boom, they’re gone,” he said. “I’ve seen the traffic on that road. There are few people, but a lot of traffic for what’s down there.”
Mayor Andrea Lauer said as things progress, the city may reach out to Myran.
“I thank you for that,” she said.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the Royalton City Council:
• Tabled a decision on the termination agreement with Moore Engineering, with City Engineer Les Mattefy suggesting each of the council members read the agreement. Mayor Andrea Lauer asked that if any member found something that made them uncomfortable, to bring it to her;
• Approved closing South Birch Street by Scottie’s Log Bar for an event, July 30;
• Learned from Tim Majaski of the Planning and Zoning Board that work was continuing on Ordinance 24, relating to snow, ice, dirt and rubbish removal from sidewalks; and
• Learned the League of Minnesota Cities wanted to host the fall regional meeting in Royalton in October. It would be at the Royalton Legion.
The next meeting of the Royalton City Council is Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
