After a 3-0 role call vote, Royalton Mayor Andrea Lauer signed a resolution that declared a Local Emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Resolution was released, March 26, and cited the President’s declaration of a national emergency, and the Governor’s declaration of a Peacetime State of Emergency as reasons to enact the resolution.
The Emergency Resolution also included advice from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health as to the outbreak of the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unforeseen, present, sudden and unexpected situation, which requires immediate action to be taken to prevent damage to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the city of Royalton,” the release said.
The resolution states that the since the council voted on the emergency (Lauer, Brenda Weiss-Pesta and Scott Walberg all voted for it, Jeff Gerads and Ron Verley were absent) that it lasts until the council rescinds the emergency.
The local emergency also allows that meetings of the City Council, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.021, can be conducted via telephone or other electronic means.
The regular City Council Meeting set for Tuesday, will be the first meeting to do so.
Members of the council, as well as anyone in the public should call (978) 990-5000 and enter access code 463741 when prompted at 7 p.m.
A notice of a meeting by telephone or electronic means was posted, as well as contained on the bottom of the April 7 agenda, which can be found at the City’s website: www.royaltonmn.com.
It stated: “Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs.”
The notice also stated that the reason for the meeting via telephone is due to COVID-19 would make “attendance at the regular meeting location by members of the public not feasible.”
It also said that because of the pandemic and the local emergency that the physical presence of at least one member of the council would also be “not feasible.”
