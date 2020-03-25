An emergency meeting for the Royalton City Council will be held Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. via telephone and/or other electronic means hosted at the Royalton City Center, 12 North Birch Street, Royalton. The purpose of this meeting will be regarding the Declaration of Local Emergency Resolution.
This meeting will not be open to the public due to the city offices being closed.
