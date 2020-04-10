At the April regular meeting of the Royalton City Council, it was approved that the city would agree to apply for a Minnesota Department of Health grant for well updates.

The unanimous “yes” vote requests that the grant covers half or $7,500 of the $15,000 project for improvements to well No. 3.

“I think it is a good idea to get funding,” said councilman, Jeff Gerads.

“I agree. I think it something that can help update that well,” said Mayor Andrea Lauer.

The two work orders to improve well No. 3 would be to purchase and install a 6 inch Rosemount magnetic flowmeter and control, and to purchase a transfer switch gear and inlet for a future generator.

The generator will be purchased at a future time.

Royalton City Council Briefs

In other business on Tuesday, April 7, the Royalton City Council:

• Approved the preparation of plans on the Cedar/Driftwood street improvements;

• Reviewed and approved an update by Robins Consulting on the $1.918 Million bonding request from the legislature;

• Approved a grant from the DNR to purchase a second Motorola radio for the fire department;

• Proclaimed that April 24, 2020 would be recognized as Arbor Day in Royalton;

• Agreed and voted unanimously to table the CLA Audit to the May meeting;

A Board of Review is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 1 p.m. via conference call.

