At the April regular meeting of the Royalton City Council, it was approved that the city would agree to apply for a Minnesota Department of Health grant for well updates.
The unanimous “yes” vote requests that the grant covers half or $7,500 of the $15,000 project for improvements to well No. 3.
“I think it is a good idea to get funding,” said councilman, Jeff Gerads.
“I agree. I think it something that can help update that well,” said Mayor Andrea Lauer.
The two work orders to improve well No. 3 would be to purchase and install a 6 inch Rosemount magnetic flowmeter and control, and to purchase a transfer switch gear and inlet for a future generator.
The generator will be purchased at a future time.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business on Tuesday, April 7, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved the preparation of plans on the Cedar/Driftwood street improvements;
• Reviewed and approved an update by Robins Consulting on the $1.918 Million bonding request from the legislature;
• Approved a grant from the DNR to purchase a second Motorola radio for the fire department;
• Proclaimed that April 24, 2020 would be recognized as Arbor Day in Royalton;
• Agreed and voted unanimously to table the CLA Audit to the May meeting;
A Board of Review is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 1 p.m. via conference call.
