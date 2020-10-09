The Royalton City Council hosted a public hearing on the proposed storm water plan for the Cedar/Driftwood road project at the Council’s regular meeting, Tuesday.
After hearing from Jon Pauna from Moore Engineering about the proposed plan, the Council unanimously voted in favor of it.
The city needed to have this public hearing in order to get the funding it needs from the PFA (Public Facilities Authority).
The Council was presented with three options for dealing with storm water.
The first option would be to do nothing.
“It really isn’t reasonable with the improvements that are being proposed on Highway 10,” Pauna said.
The second option included installing rain gardens, small impressions that allow water to infiltrate directly into the ground.
“The issue with that is the right of way, and the ability to obtain it to do the project, which makes it pretty much unfeasible at this point,” Pauna said.
The final option is to install a storm sewer network throughout those streets. From First Street to Seventh. Inlets and storm sewer collect into a wet pond, that would perform a treatment. Catch basins would be sunk to drain the water.
Pauna also briefly explained the need for the plan.
“Typically pollution comes from frequent small rain events, that cause the issues with pollutants,” Pauna said. “If you have a large rain event, only the first part washes all the stuff off the streets and the lawns, and the rest is just plain rain water at that point.”
Pauna also said that some long-term maintenance is included in the plan, and would cost about $3,000 a year.
That maintenance would include someone having to clean out the catch basins once or twice a year, and then eventually the pond would have to get the sediment removed once it is full.
Other action related to the Cedar/Driftwood project was also acted on at the meeting.
The Council approved a master service agreement with Moore Engineering.
“The reason we do a master service agreement is for cities we expect to do more than one project with, it keeps us from having to come back with this same language for every single project over and over again,” Pauna said.
The Council also approved a task order for the project for Moore Engineering, totaling $436,195 toward the Cedar/Driftwood project.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business, Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Heard performance reviews for police officers Jake Wentland and David Kalis, and approved a step up on the pay scale for both;
• Accepted the resignation of David Kalis, effective Oct. 16, as he has accepted a police officer job in Waite Park;
• Approved a three-year prosecution contract with Morrison County;
• Accepted the resignation of long-time City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Madsen, who plans to retire effective Jan. 15, 2021;
• Approved the promotion of Leah Walberg from the city’s Deputy Clerk to City Clerk/Treasurer effective Dec. 16 (Council Member Scott Walberg abstained), and approved to advertise for a new Deputy Clerk at 32 hours per week;
• Approved to sell the 1974 fire truck to make space for the new fire truck, which arrived Tuesday;
• Accepted the resignation of Ashley Flahave from the Royalton First Response Team and Sean Flahave from the Fire Department And First Response Team as they are moving out of the area;
• Adopted Resolution 10-6-20-3, which moves $55,000 from the Fire Department’s building fund to the truck fund to help make payments on the new fire truck;
• Adopted a resolution to accept CARES Act purchases in the amount of $2,649.59;
• Approved advertising for a new Planning And Zoning Committee member; and
• Approved the Planning And Zoning Committee’s administrative plat application, and approved a public hearing needed to change the ordinance (16.02) to allow the application at the Nov. 10 meeting at 7:15 p.m.
The next meeting of the Royalton City Council will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at City Hall.
