The Royalton fire department responded to a fire call at 6522 Holm Court in Bellevue Township north of Royalton at 1:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 10.
It was at the home of Noel and Ann Guerard, and both were able to exit safely.
"When we arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed and the whole roof of the house was fully engulfed," said Royalton Fire Chief Nathan Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille said that firefighters then surrounded the house and fought the blaze for five hours. There were 18 firefighters that responded to the call.
"After we got the flames knocked down, we went inside and mopped up all the hot spots," Bellefeuille said.
Although the house is likely a total loss, Bellefeuille did say that some items were able to be recovered on the main floor and in the basement, though perhaps with some water damage.
"We were able to go in and get their safe and some of their personal stuff that they needed out of there," Bellefeuille said.
Bellefeuille said that it appeared that the fire began in the garage, though no cause has been determined at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.