This picture is of students in Royalton attending the Thursday night, Sept. 23, volleyball game against Holdingford. This picture includes students from both the Holdingford and Royalton student body, along with the officials for the night's game. "This picture demonstrates the positive, respectful manner in which fans of both teams conducted themselves at the game. It is a testament to great parenting, great relationships students have with coaches and teachers, along with the respect both student bodies paid to officials," said Royalton Supt. Dr. Kristine J. Wehrkamp.
