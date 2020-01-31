Royalton Public Schools announced that Christopher Borash, a Royalton High School senior, has been selected as the male Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Region 5A “Triple A” award winner.
The selection had been pared down from 10 males and 10 females Jan. 22, to four males and four females from the week prior and on Jan. 29, those selected students were invited to a banquet where each sub-region winner would make a five minute speech about how arts, athletics and academics have made an impact on their lives to the judges panel.
Borash said he was “very surprised and excited” by the nomination to the state level.
Borash said he lives by the ideology of, “Not only to do your best, but to put your heart into everything you do, that way I will have no regrets.”
This ideology has served him well as a percussionist, guitar player, singer, 4.0 GPA student, three-sport athlete, Student Council president, student body president, leader in 4-H and academic tutor.
“(He) is as strong a musician as I have seen in my six years in Royalton. He plays in all our major ensemble both band and choir, and still finds time to be a three sport athlete. I look forward to seeing what he will do in the future,” said Chris Coppicus, director of bands at Royalton High School.
His mom, Ann Borash, echoes these sentiments saying, “He has always been a bit of an overachiever. He has been faced with challenges in his life and looks to overcome those challenges throwing his heart into the situation doing the best he possibly can.”
One such challenge occurred last year when there was a last minute need to fill a vacancy in the school musical with only a week left before the production.
“He became dedicated to the performance because he saw the need in the program and didn’t want to disappoint his classmates. He came in clutch,” said Drama Director Melanie Cimenski.
The next step in the Triple A award process takes place during the 2020 Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in mid-March where Borash, along with the other finalists, will be introduced and a banquet will follow where the winner of the Triple A award will be announced.
“We are so incredibly proud of Christopher and what a great leader and role model he is for our school community and community as a whole,” said Activities Director Anthony Neumann.
Borash is the latest male representative for the Triple A award, with the last nomination from Royalton being Matthew Epsky in 1997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.