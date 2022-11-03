The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum, featuring Justice Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings football star. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.
Page will speak about the education amendment to the Minnesota Constitution, which aims to ensure all children have access to a quality education.
Steve Wenzel, executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, said the Rosenmeier Center is pleased to welcome Justice Page as its next speaker.
“Alan Page is an icon on the Minnesota scene. Page’s achievements in football with the Vikings and his record as an outstanding jurist on the Minnesota Supreme Court makes his appearance at Central Lakes College really special,” he said. “Page’s advocacy for improving the quality of education for Minnesota’s school children with his proposed Education Amendment is why he fits in ideally with the mission and purpose of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center, which is to inform and educate our citizenry on the vital issues of the day.”
After graduating from law school, Page worked as an attorney for a law firm in Minneapolis, then served seven years as an attorney in the office of the Minnesota Attorney General.
He sought election to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1992, and won, becoming the first African American on the court and one of the few associate justices ever to join the court initially through election, rather than appointment by the governor. Page served until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 2015.
Page and his wife, Diane, founded the Page Education Foundation in 1988, which assists Minnesota students of color in their pursuit of post-secondary education. The Foundation has awarded almost $16 million in grants to 7,700 students.
In 2018, Justice Page received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
