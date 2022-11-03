Alan Page

The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum, featuring Justice Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings football star. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

Page will speak about the education amendment to the Minnesota Constitution, which aims to ensure all children have access to a quality education.

