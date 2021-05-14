Plans include outdoor activities for all, as well as another nine holes of golf
Residents of Pierz will be able to see and hear about the city’s long-range plans for expanding and updating its city park during an open house.
At its Monday meeting, the Pierz Council set the date for Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m., after looking over a concept drawing of the master plan by Short Elliott Hendrickson.
The master plan, which has not been finalized, includes several amenities that can be accomplished in the short-term at a minimal expense. These include a dog park, a sledding hill, updates to the basketball and volleyball courts, to name a few.
Then, there are larger projects that can be accomplished in phases. These include such things as a winter ice skating facility complete with an open skating rink, a hockey rink with boards and a warming house, as well as expanding the current nine-hole golf course into an 18-hole course.
The golf course would be expanded on 61 acres of land purchased by the city in December 2016, which is located south of the current course.
Plans also include a disc golf course, improvements to the current campground, expansion of the campground, relocating the playground and improvements to the existing horseshoe facilities, a cart storage shed with a cart path to the clubhouse, a new parking lot, walking/biking trails and more.
As the improvements/projects will be done in phases, Mayor Dave Fischer said in his mind, phase one would be getting a $200,000 grant the city applied for from the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR).
If the city receives that grant, the funds would go toward not only the purchase of a 33-acre gravel pit currently owned by Knife River located northeast of town, but also used to plan and expand the campgrounds.
That campground expansion is a couple of years out, he said. The earliest, he said, would be the fall of 2022, provided the city receives the grant money.
In looking over the concept drawing of the master plan, Council Member Jacque Ballou said she really liked the layout and the fact that there were things everyone could enjoy.
“We are a business. This is something profitable for the city, but helps residents — gives residents the opportunity to do something, not just one thing. I think the master plan is absolutely necessary,” Ballou said.
She wanted to be sure the public knew it would be done in phases and the city needed to make sure that questions could be answered.
When discussing when an open house should be held, Council Member Lynn Egan noted it was important for residents.
“They’re the ones who have to pay for this,” she said.
“It’s better to get it out there sooner rather than later,” said Council Member Don Bujalski.
Egan also asked whether costs would be available for the open house. Those may be available for the golf course expansion, but not the other costs.
“I’m not opposed to it as long as the community wants it,” she said. “If the community wants it, great.”
Todd Preimesberger, a member of the Park Board, said the Board took a lot of heat, because residents felt the Board was only thinking of expanding the golf course.
“But we haven’t been thinking about only the golf course. We want to get going on the golf course, yes. We know everyone in the community wants a dog park; not everyone wants a golf course. There’s a little bit of something for everyone,” he said. “Not everyone is going to benefit by everything that we put up. Not everybody cross-country skis, but we put some money into it.”
“People look at what it will cost,” Egan said. “Cross-country skiing costs a lot less than a new golf course.”
“As unfortunate as COVID was, we discovered how much people want outdoor activities,” Ballou said. “We’re working on a plan. The majority of people will see that the city is not looking at just one group of people.”
Fischer said the Park Board has worked diligently on a plan.
“We’ve gone from a lot of different ideas, from camping to a lot of different directions and those directions can change as we go forward,” he said.
“For the people who sit on the Council, it’s a tough decision to make. You are spending a lot of dollars,” said Park Board Member Joe Bell.
“Back in 1936, they had a tough decision, too,” Bell said. “When you research it, you see that there were 10 courses built in Minnesota, nine survived. Two went 18 holes right away, so that left seven courses, and out of the seven, four went on to build another nine holes.
“So that vote back then, I’m sure they ran across a lot of opposition too, I’m sure a lot of people said what the hell you want a golf course in town for,” he said. “They had a tough decision. They made the right decision 90 years ago,” Bell said.
“And it is one of the most beautiful nine-hole courses around,” Fischer said. “Another nine holes will last another 100 years.”
“We have a great park complex down there,” Preimesberger said. “We’ve got clubs that really support our parks ... We’re just trying to beautify this for residents and people who come.
“We give people stuff to do, they’re going to do it,” he said.
All residents are invited and encouraged to attend the open house which will be held in the conference room at Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St., Pierz, Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
Members of the Council and the Park Board will be on hand. A presentation about the plans will be followed by a time for residents to ask questions.
Residents who have questions about attending the meeting virtually, can contact City Hall at (320) 468-6471.
