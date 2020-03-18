Due to COVID-19, the meeting regarding the future of the Relay for Life in Morrison County has been cancelled. Instead, the American Cancer Society will be looking for virtual input regarding the future of Relay For Life in Morrison County.
“It takes a group of community volunteers to put on an event. We have some committed volunteers but need more help to execute it, said Angie Thaxton, ACS representation.
Anyone who has thoughts or ideas to share, can join virtually Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m., discuss the plans.
Those interested in joining or who have ideas, may contact Thaxton at (320) 255-0757.
“We hope to finalize ideas and the date and then will need help for the day of the event as well,” Thaxton said.
