The Morrison County Record will publish a Winter Visitors Guide. It will be distributed with the Nov. 14 edition of the paper.
The Record news staff is seeking help in listing Morrison County and surrounding area events open to the general public that are being planned between Nov. 15 and May 31, 2022. Information must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 15, to be included in the publication.
Anyone with information should send the name of the event, date, time, location, a short paragraph explaining it and contact information in case there are questions, to: Morrison County Record, 216 SE First Street, Little Falls, MN 56345, Attn: Terry. Events may also be emailed to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com. Put “Winter Visitors Guide” in the subject line.
