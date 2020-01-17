CINNAMON TWISTS
- 1 (8 oz.) package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3 Tablespoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon water (or more)
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
Flatten each round biscuit with fingers to about 4 inches across. Brush with butter. Mix granulated sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle over biscuit rounds. Cut each circle in half. Fold together buttered sides and twist to make a roll about 3 inches long. Press down ends on greased baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 8-10 minutes. Cover with a mixture of confectioners’ sugar, water and vanilla when cool.
TAKE-ALONG CHEESECAKE SQUARES
- 1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 cup dairy sour cream
- 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup unsifted flour
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine butter, graham cracker crumbs, flour and sugar. Reserve 1/2 cup. Press remainder into an 8-inch square baking dish. Bake 7 minutes in preheated 350° oven and cool. In mixer bowl, beat cheese until light and fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Pour into baking dish; sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Bake 30 minutes. Chill. Cut into squares. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes 16 squares.
BAKED POTATO SLICES
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 envelope onion soup mix
- 6 potatoes, do not peel
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup water
Combine butter, soup and mix and salt. Pour water into casserole; scrub potatoes and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Add ingredients to casserole, alternating potato slices with soup-butter mixture. Cover and bake at 350° for 45-60 minutes until potatoes are tender. Makes 6 servings.
RICKSHAW SALAD
- 3 cups (12 oz.) fusilli, uncooked
- 3/4 cup salad dressing or mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 (16 oz.) can bean sprouts, drained
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
- 1 (8 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
Cook fusilli according to package directions; drain well. Rinse with cold water quickly; drain well. Combine salad dressing, soy sauce, hot mustard, salt, garlic powder and pepper in small bowl; blend well. Combine cooled fusilli, bean sprouts, peas, celery, green pepper, onion, water chestnuts and sliced mushrooms in large bowl. Pour mayonnaise mixture over pasta and vegetables, toss lightly until ingredients are evenly coated and chill. Makes 8-10 servings.
SMOKY SALMON SPREAD
- 1 (15 1/2 oz.) can salmon or 2 (7 3/4 oz.) cans, drained and flaked
- 1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 3 drops Tabasco sauce
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons grated onion
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- 2 Tablespoons minced parsley
- Assorted crackers
Combine salmon, lemon juice, onion, horseradish, liquid smoke, salt and Tabasco sauce with cream cheese; blend well. Chill several hours. Combine pecans and parsley. Shape salmon mixture into a fish shape or a ball. Cover entire surface with nut-parsley mixture, chill. Serve as spread with crackers.
