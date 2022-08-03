Jade

Troop 51 Scoutmaster Don Schlichting, left, presented the Eagle award to Jade Kyle Walter, June 26, in the Our Lady of Lourdes Church basement.

Jade Kyle Walter, a recent graduate from Little Falls Community High School recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Walter began in Cub Scouts as a Tiger Cub in first grade (2010) in Pack 44, then crossed over to Boy Scouts into Troop 51 in 2015 (fifth grade).

To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Walter had to first progress through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. Along the way, they earned 29 merit badges.

