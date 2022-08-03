Jade Kyle Walter, a recent graduate from Little Falls Community High School recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Walter began in Cub Scouts as a Tiger Cub in first grade (2010) in Pack 44, then crossed over to Boy Scouts into Troop 51 in 2015 (fifth grade).
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Walter had to first progress through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. Along the way, they earned 29 merit badges.
As part of attaining the Eagle Scout rank, Walter had to plan, develop, and give leadership to a service project for a religious organization, school, or community. Walter chose the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls.
Last year, Walter met with Mary Warner, the executive director of MCHS at the time, to discuss surveying the property that used to be the home of Smuda Zoo. Walter put together a plan and then gathered the tools and other equipment necessary to complete the project, including volunteers of fellow scouts and family.
On Sept. 12, 2021, a warm, sunny day, the project of finding and measuring every building on the Smuda Zoo property began. As the scouts and volunteers searched the property with their measuring tapes, they even found the grave markers of two of the lions, Gretchen and Sophie. Afterwards, the volunteers were treated to M&M cookies for their arduous work. Later, Walter did a follow-up to recheck some of the measurements and put the photos on a flash drive.
After attending and passing the Scouting Board of Review on April 18, 2022, Walter was notified of being awarded their Eagle Scout rank. Then on June 26, Troop 51 held an Eagle Court of Honor to award Scouting’s highest rank to Walter. Walter’s sibling, Caleb Walter, who is also an Eagle Scout, assisted in the ceremony where Jade received the Eagle rank certificate, badge, and pin from Scoutmaster Don Schlichting and the new Scoutmaster Chad Sackett of Troop 51.
Walter said he thanks the scouts of Troop 51, all the adults and leaders, and everyone who helped and volunteered their time and effort along Walter’s scouting journey to Eagle.
Walter is the youngest child of James and Rebecca Walter and is the fourth to earn the Eagle Scout rank out of four siblings: Amanda, Max, Evan, and Caleb. Walter is the grandchild of Louise and the late Roger Walter of Little Falls and Ken and Betty Lasneski of Alexandria.
Anyone who has a child interested in Scouting, can contact Central Minnesota Scouting at www.bsacmc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.