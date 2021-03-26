Beginning Tuesday, March 30, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Minnesotans regardless of medical condition or age. (Please note, you must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.)
Lakewood Health System has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine registration list. This option is in addition to the call-in wait list already in place. Once we receive your information, our team will contact you to schedule an appointment to get your vaccine when it’s available.
Lakewood continues to see increasing allotments of vaccine weekly, and we receive the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the discretion of the state.
To register for your COVID-19 vaccine, visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com and fill out the registration form or call 218-894-1515 (option #2).
